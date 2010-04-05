Connection OKX Spot MT5 Service

Connection OKX Spot Expert MetaTrader 5

The OKX Spot to MT5 Expert is designed to transmit real-time price data from the OKX spot market directly to the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform.

This utility allows users to monitor and analyze live cryptocurrency prices within the MetaTrader interface.Serving as a data bridge, this Expert Advisor fetches price data through the OKX API and displays it in the form of charts within MT5. It does not execute trades.



Technical Specifications – OKX Spot to MT5 Expert

Category Trading Tool Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type - Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style - Market Type Cryptocurrency





Overview – OKX Spot to MetaTrader 5

The Expert Advisor connects to the internet via the HTTP protocol to retrieve real-time price data from OKX’s servers. This connection is established using the WebRequest feature built into MetaTrader 5. Due to internal platform security, users are required to manually grant WebRequest access to the appropriate domain.





How to Enable WebRequest in MT5

To activate WebRequest in MetaTrader 5:

In MetaTrader 5, go to the top menu and click on "Tools", then choose "Options" In the new window, open the "Expert Advisors" tab Check the option "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" Enter the OKX API URL: https://www.okx.com Confirm and close the settings





Adding OKX Spot Symbols to MetaTrader 5

To view a chart for a specific OKX trading pair:

Launch the Expert on any chart Press Ctrl + U or access the "Symbols" section from the main menu In the window that appears, navigate to the folder: OKX / Spot Locate and double-click the desired symbol to activate it Close the window, then double-click the symbol in the Market Watch panel to open its chart

Note: Symbols activated this way become accessible within the Expert's environment in MetaTrader 5.





Expert Advisor Settings – OKX Spot to MT5

Candle Count to Download (min=100, max=1000): Defines the number of historical candles to load when the Expert is launched

One Symbol, Different Charts, Equal Candles: If enabled, ensures all charts of the same symbol display the same number of candles

Note:

When the "One Symbol, Different Charts, Equal Candle Count" setting is on, opening multiple charts for a symbol like BTC/USDT will append a "+" to the symbol name (e.g., +BTC, ++BTC). Each chart will independently fetch data, and all will display the same number of candles.

If the option is disabled, higher timeframe charts derive data from lower timeframes rather than downloading separate data.





Conclusion

The OKX Spot to MetaTrader 5 Expert is an effective tool for monitoring live cryptocurrency prices from OKX's spot market within the MT5 environment. While it does not perform any trading operations, it provides real-time, customizable price charts by retrieving data through the OKX API.