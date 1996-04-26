Binance Spot Futures to MT5 Service

Binance Spot Futures to MetaTrader 5 Service

The Binance Spot and Futures Kit Expert MT5 enables real-time retrieval and display of Binance Spot and Futures symbols within MetaTrader 5. 

This tool functions exclusively as a data interface, meaning it does not execute any buy or sell orders. Instead, it receives cryptocurrency market data through the official Binance API and presents them as live charts in MetaTrader 5.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Technical Specifications Table: Binance Spot and Futures Service MT5

The technical specifications for the Binance Spot and Futures Expert MT5 are as follows:

Category

Trading Tool

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

-

Timeframe

Multi Timeframe

Trading Style

-

Market Type

Cryptocurrency


Overview of the Binance Spot and Futures Kit Expert for MetaTrader 5

This Expert establishes a connection to Binance servers using HTTP requests to fetch live data from both Binance Spot and Futures markets. Data communication relies on the WebRequest function embedded within MetaTrader 5.


Steps to Enable WebRequest for Spot and Futures

To configure WebRequest and allow Binance server communication, follow these steps:

1.     From the MetaTrader 5 top menu, click on "Tools", then choose "Options"

2.     In the dialog box, navigate to the "Expert Advisors" tab

3.     Enable the checkbox for "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"

4.     In the input field, enter the following URLs:
• Spot: https://api.binance.com
• Futures: https://fapi.binance.com


Adding Binance Spot and Futures Symbols

To display a specific cryptocurrency chart from Binance Spot or Futures markets, the relevant symbol must be added to the Market Watch panel. After launching the Expert on a chart, proceed with the following:

1.     Press "Ctrl + U" or open the "Symbols" menu from the top toolbar

2.     In the displayed window, go to the "Custom" section and locate the Binance/F&S category

3.     Double-click the desired symbol to activate it

4.     Close the window, then in the Market Watch panel, double-click the selected symbol to load its chart

Note:
• Spot symbols are identified with the suffix (S.Bin)
• Futures symbols carry the suffix (F.Bin)
• Activated symbols will also appear in the Expert section of MetaTrader 5


Settings of Binance Spot and Futures Service MT5

Below are the configurable settings of the Binance Spot and Futures Expert MT5:

• Candle count to download (min=300, max=10000): Specifies how many candles will be retrieved from Binance and shown on the chart. The allowed range is from 300 to 10000
• One Symbol, Different Charts, Equal Candle Count: Ensures that when the same symbol is opened in multiple charts, the candle count remains consistent across all charts

Note:
If the "One Symbol, Different Charts, Equal Candle Count" setting is enabled, multiple charts of the same symbol (e.g., BNB/USDT) will display identifiers like +BNB, ++BNBon each chart. In this mode, every timeframe loads its data separately, but the candle count stays uniform across all charts.
If this option is disabled, higher timeframe charts will generate their candles based on the lower timeframe data already available.


Conclusion

The Binance Spot and Futures Kit Expert for MetaTrader 5 is developed for traders and market analysts aiming to track real-time cryptocurrency movements directly inside MetaTrader 5. This Expert does not perform trading operations. Instead, it leverages the Binance API to import accurate, live Spot and Futures market data and renders them in customizable charts within the MT5 platform.

