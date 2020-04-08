Auto Pivot Lines Indicator MT4

Auto Pivot Lines Indicator MetaTrader 4

The Auto Pivot Lines Indicator is a technical analysis tool that automatically identifies potential reversal zones by analyzing the most recent 20 highs and lows. Using open, high, low, and close data from each candlestick, the indicator selects three consecutive peaks or troughs as pivot points and draws continuous dashed lines on the chart to mark critical support and resistance areas.



Auto Pivot Lines Specifications Table

Category Tool – Liquidity – Pivot Point Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Trend-following – Reversal Timeframe Multi Time Frame Trading Style Intraday Trading Trading Market All Markets

Auto Pivot Lines at a Glance

The indicator highlights zones of potential trend reversals or continuation using color-coded dashed lines, based on three distinct timeframes:

· Blue Line (Long-term): Derived from 20 long-term pivot points

· Green Line (Medium-term): Based on mid-range candles within the selected period

· Red Line (Short-term): Identifies short-term pivots within the current chart timeframe

These lines visually represent key levels where price may reverse or consolidate, aiding traders in making timely entry and exit decisions.





Uptrend Conditions

On the 1-hour chart of the Nikkei Index, the Auto Pivot Lines Indicator detects aligned pivot structures across long-term (blue), medium-term (green), and short-term (red) levels. The intersection of these three pivot lines creates a strong signal for potential bullish entries.



Downtrend Conditions

In the 5-minute chart of the GBP/JPY pair, three long-term highs are connected to form the blue dashed line. A breakout beneath the short-term red pivot line, combined with long-term resistance, indicates a bearish trend and offers a valid sell opportunity.





Indicator Settings

The settings panel includes the following configurable options:

· Display of the Long Term Zig Zag Line: Show or hide the long-term ZigZag line

· Pivot period for the Long Term Zig Zag Line: Define the period for calculating long-term pivots

· Style/Color/Width of the Long Term Zig Zag Line: Customize appearance

· Display of the Long-Term Pivot Line: Enable or disable long-term pivot lines

· Display of the Medium Term Zig Zag Line: Toggle medium-term ZigZag visibility

· Pivot period for the Medium Term Zig Zag Line: Set medium-term pivot calculation range

· Style/Color/Width of the Medium Term Zig Zag Line: Format visual attributes

· Enable display of the Medium Term Pivot Line: Turn on pivot display for medium-term zones

· Display of the Short Term Zig Zag Line: Activate short-term ZigZag line

· Pivot period for the Short Term Zig Zag Line: Set short-term swing points

· Style/Color/Width of the Short Term Zig Zag Line: Customize short-term ZigZag appearance

· Display of the Short Term Pivot Line: Show most recent pivot level on the chart

Conclusion

The Auto Pivot Lines Indicator automatically connects three consecutive pivot points, calculated from the last 20 highs and lows, to mark important trend reversal or continuation levels. Using blue (long-term), green (medium-term), and red (short-term) dashed lines, it provides a visual roadmap for identifying market turning points, making it a useful tool for intraday and multi-timeframe analysis.