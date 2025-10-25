FxWorldGodfather

Product Overview

Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines trend filtering, grid trading, and hedging strategies to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.

⚡ Core Features

Dual Engine System

Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number

Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with independent magic number

Independent Operation: Both engines can run simultaneously or individually

Smart Trend Filtering

Moving Average-based trend detection

Configurable trend strength threshold

Prevents counter-trend entries

Optional trend filter enable/disable

Adaptive Grid Trading

Dynamic grid spacing based on ATR volatility

Configurable grid step in pips

Progressive lot sizing with multiplier

Maximum grid level protection

Advanced Risk Management

Multiple lot sizing methods: Fixed lot size Percentage-based risk Volatility-adjusted sizing

Equity protection stops

Maximum drawdown limits

Spread monitoring

🛡️ Risk Management Features

Profit Protection

Basket Profit Target : Close all positions when total profit reaches target (in pips)

Half Close Mechanism : Close 50% of positions when profit threshold reached

Auto Close Levels: Emergency closure at specified grid levels

Safety Mechanisms

Maximum position limits

Trading hours restriction

Equity stop protection

Spread limit protection

📊 Technical Specifications

Order Execution

Simple market execution (no complex filling modes)

Low latency order placement

Automatic deviation handling

Comprehensive error logging

Position Management

Real-time position tracking

Average price calculation

Profit monitoring in both currency and pips

Automated position sorting and closing

⚙️ Key Configuration Options

Trading Parameters

Grid Settings : Step size, lot multiplier, maximum levels

Profit Targets : Basket target, half-close triggers

Risk Settings : Drawdown limits, equity protection

Trend Settings: MA period, method, sensitivity

Flexible Operation

Enable/disable individual engines

Adjustable trading sessions

Customizable magic numbers

Symbol-specific optimizations

🎨 User Interface

Real-time dashboard display

Equity and profit monitoring

Position count tracking

Trend direction indicator

Grid spacing information

🔧 Technical Requirements

Platform : MetaTrader 4/5

Accounts : Hedge accounts recommended

Symbols : Forex majors, XAUUSD, commodities

Timeframes: All timeframes supported

💡 Use Cases

Ideal For

Trend-following grid strategies

Volatility-based trading

Portfolio diversification

Automated hedging systems

Market Conditions

Trending markets (with trend filter)

Ranging markets (grid strategy)

High volatility periods (dynamic spacing)

Gold/XAUUSD specific optimization

🚀 Performance Features