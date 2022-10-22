Fluctuation Algorithm MT4
- Experts
- Yonggang Shang
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is an automatic EA based on fluctuation. This EA will analysis the fluctuation intesity of symbols, and combine EAM, RSI and other indicators to distinguish open signal.
advantage：
- Suitable for all symbols.
- Suitable M15, H1, H4, D1 and so on.
- Just two adjustable parameters, easy to use.
Input parameters:
- first order open lots times: the times of minimum open lots to first order. The smaller the value, the smaller the risk. For example, the minimum open lots of EUR/USD is 0.01. If you set this parameter 2, the first open lots is 0.02.
- max times of open lots: The maximum times of the minimum open lots of an order. The smaller the value, the smaller the risk. For example, the minimum open lots of EUR/USD is 0.01. If it is set to 10, the maximum open lots of each order is 10*0.01=0.1.
Note:
- The algorithm will automatically calculate the open lots base the first order open lots. In order to cope with the risk, there will be some lock in behavior during the operation process. For accounts above 10000 dollars, M15, H1 and above can be selected. For accounts below 10000 dollars, H1 and above should be selected and the input parameters should be small. Please test according to the actual situation.
If you need help, you can send me a message directly.