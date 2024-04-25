Sangkakala Merbabu MT5
- Experts
- Yudi Sri Warsito
- Version: 4.3
- Activations: 20
Sangkakala Merbabu is a very accurate expert advisor for AUDCAD. This EA is designed with many momentum indicator for entry points.
Signal Features :
- MFI
- Force Index
- De Marker
- WPR
- CCI
- RSI
- Stochastic
- Bollinger Bands
Additional Signal :
- Moving average
- PSAR
- MACD
- ADX
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: AUDCAD
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum deposit currencies : $500
- Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts
- IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
This EA uses trick only opening positions during open candles, so you can backtest with 'open price only' with the same accuracy as 'everytick (based on real tick)' with much faster calculations.
Setfile AUDCAD :
Es una herramienta de trabajo perfecta para gente muy experimentada en configuraciones,es un EA muy complejo , literalmente puedes crear EAs al infinito.Yudi mil gracias por este gran Producto.