🧩 Overview

The GridMaster is a fully automated, grid-based trading system developed for consistent performance across different market conditions.

It integrates:

A grid trading logic with controlled lot progression

A Stochastic Oscillator-based entry system

An internal trend detection algorithm

These components aim to improve the accuracy of trade entries and optimize trade cycle handling.

Unlike traditional grid systems, The GridMaster employs a smart expansion mechanism to avoid excessive order stacking, helping to manage risk and drawdowns effectively.

🕒 Optimized for the M1 timeframe on selected Forex pairs and Gold. It dynamically adjusts to price movements in real time.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Adaptive Grid Engine – Spaced entries with controlled multipliers

✅ Stochastic + Trend Filter – Improved entry accuracy

✅ Cycle Recovery System – Logic-based progressive exits

✅ Drawdown Management – Reduced exposure with smart lot control

✅ Visual Control Panel – Real-time stats, trade info, and status display

✅ Manual Trade Support – EA manages user-initiated trades

✅ Auto/Manual Mode Toggle – Switch trading modes on demand

✅ Quick Exit Function – Instantly close all trades if needed

✅ Built-in Symbol Presets – No external .set files required

🧪 Recommended Setup

💱 Supported Symbols (only):

AUDCAD – Low volatility, suited for long-term usage

GBPUSD

EURUSD

BTCUSD

XAUUSD – Higher volatility, may involve higher risk

📅 Timeframe:

M1 (1-Minute) only

🧾 Account Requirements:

Minimum Balance : $10,000 (or 10,000 cents in cent accounts)

Leverage : 1:500 or higher recommended

Broker Type: Cent/ECN/RAW accounts with low spread and fast execution

📊 Lot Size Guide (per $10,000):

⚪ 0.01 lot – Lower risk

🟡 0.02 lot – Balanced risk

🔴 0.03+ lot – Higher risk (use with caution and testing)

🔎 Backtesting suggests AUDCAD allows higher lots with lower risk, but always verify in demo before live trading.

🔧 Built-in Presets

🗂️ No need for external .set files

⚙️ Preloaded symbol-specific configurations

🧠 Users only adjust Start Lot based on balance & risk level

⚠️ Avoid changing other parameters unless well-understood and tested

📈 Testing & Usage Tips

🧪 Run backtests using included presets to understand trade behavior

🖼️ Refer to screenshots for sample setups and configuration steps

🧾 Start with demo testing to observe real-time operation before live trading.

📝 Important Notes

❗ Use only on supported pairs & M1 timeframe

❗ Not a traditional "blind" grid approach – logic prevents overstacking

📉 Designed to reduce drawdowns and avoid uncontrolled exposure

🧘‍♂️ Suitable for users preferring a structured and low-maintenance system

🔁 Performs across both ranging and trending markets

❓ FAQ

Can I use this EA on other pairs or timeframes?

🚫 No. It is specifically optimized for AUDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, BTCUSD, and XAUUSD on the M1 chart.

Is this system beginner-friendly?

✅ Yes. Just load the EA, select the pair, and adjust the Start Lot – no advanced analysis required.

Can I run it on multiple charts at once?

✅ Yes. Use different magic numbers for each chart to avoid interference.

Does it use Stop Loss?

⚠️ It does not use fixed SLs. Instead, it applies internal logic for exit conditions and overall equity control.



