Gold Singgalang MT5
- Experts
- Yudi Sri Warsito
- Version: 1.8
- Mise à jour: 10 mai 2025
- Activations: 15
Performance :
- While past results don't guarantee future performance, the EA has been tested at various backtest levels. Please do your own research!
- Please send me inbox if you need password investor for monitoring. Because I only have cent account, that's mean can't make signal on mql5.
Price $30 only for promotion. Price will increase over time.
Key Features :
- No History Reader : EA result doesn't manipulation data or scam.
- Single Entry with SL & TP : Uses Average True Range (ATR) for setting stop loss and take profit levels.
- No Grid, No Martingale : Minimizes risk by avoiding grid and martingale strategies.
- Low Risk : Suitable for traders looking for a relatively safe trading experience.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: Gold/ XAU/ XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H4, D1 (Daily)
- Minimum deposit : $2000 ($2500 recommended)
- Account type: Cent, Micro/ mikro, Standard, Raw or Zero spread accounts
- IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- Account without commission and without SWAP are recommended
Tested broker : ICMARKETS, TICKMILL, ROBOFOREX, EXNESS
You can backtest with '1 minute OHLC' for faster calculations.
Setfile : https://c.mql5.com/31/1381/singgalang-D1-MT5-1.8.set
I’ve had a long-term relationship with Yudi Sri Warsito and have purchased many of his EAs. I’m very happy with their performance, and that’s why I didn’t hesitate to buy this one as well. I believe it will also be a long-term profitable EA. Unlike many other EAs, this is not a grid or martingale strategy. It doesn’t trade every day, which is perfect for traders with a long-term vision. It uses strict stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels, which shows solid risk management. As with any good system, there will be profitable and losing periods. What's important is the long-term profitability. I’ve just started using this EA, but I already have confidence in it because the live results closely align with the backtests. Its equity curve isn’t a perfectly straight line — and that’s a good thing. It shows the EA is realistic and sustainable. Overall, I trust this EA and the developer behind it. Keep up the great work, Yudi Sri Warsito!