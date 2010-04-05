📬 For feedback, free connect to signal, PARTNER PROGRAM and detailed information : Facebook

Wavex is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4 that automatically opens Buy and Sell trades, sets profit targets and manages volumes.

🔧 Key features:

Automatic transactions :

Opens buys and sells when the buy grid price is below, for sell grid above the maximum opening price in the direction.

Smart Profit :

Sets take profit (TP) based on the average price of your trades (VWAP), adding a specified distance (e.g. 50 pips).

Flexible settings :

Choose how often to trade, what time frame and what volume to use.

Clear visualization :

Profit target lines (turquoise for buys, red for sells) show where trades will close.

Information on screen :

Shows the number of transactions, their volume and statistics for the day, yesterday and the last hour.

📈 How it works:

The advisor waits for the right moment (a new bar on the selected timeframe, for example, every minute on M1). Checks whether a buy or sell position can be opened by comparing the current price with previous trades. Opens a trade with a small volume, which increases with each new trade by a certain percentage (for example 1.05 - 5%). Calculates the average price of open trades (VWAP) and sets take profit: For purchases: VWAP + specified number of points.

For sales: VWAP - a specified number of points. Updates take profit lines on the chart and shows statistics in the corner of the screen.

✅ Recommendations for use:

Suitable for traders who want to automate trading with minimal effort.

Use on a cent account with a deposit of $5000 or more for a safe start.

Select EURUSD timeframe M1 for active trading.

Start with a volume of 0.01 lot and a take profit of 50 points .

Include trading in both directions (buying and selling) for a balanced strategy.

⚙️ Technical details:

Platform : MetaTrader 4 (MQL4)

Type : Automatic trading advisor

Input parameters : startVolume : Initial volume (default 0.01) stepTp : Distance to take profit in points (default 50)

Version : 1.52

© Sergey Ivanov, 2025

⚠️ Limitations:

Open positions are required to display take profit lines.

Works only on one symbol (tool) to which it is attached.

The averaging strategy can be risky during strong trends - test it on a demo account .

Wavex is your reliable assistant for automated trading, simplifying the process and giving you a clear picture of your trades



