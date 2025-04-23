EMA Starter 5 Filters DD5

🚀 EMA Starter Bot – 5 Filters
(Profit Factor: 1.50 | Drawdown: 5.07% | 10-Year Backtest)

This Expert Advisor is ideal for learning automated trading or as a starting point for developing customized strategies.
The results showcase its potential, but this EA was primarily designed as an educational tool to deepen your understanding, tailor it to your needs, or evolve it into something more advanced.

⚠️ LEGAL DISCLAIMER: Trading involves risk. This EA is an educational tool and does not guarantee profits.

📦 WHAT’S INCLUDED IN THE BASE VERSION ($95)
  • EA_Pro.ex4 – Ready to run on MT4 (EURUSD)
  • Step-by-step Installation Guide
  • Source code (.mq4) – Available upon request (manual delivery within 24h)
🔍 5 ADVANCED ENTRY FILTERS
  1. Momentum (14 periods) – Confirms trend strength
  2. Volume (1.3x avg) – Filters fake breakouts
  3. London/NY Trading Hours – Trades during high liquidity
  4. Low Spread (<2x avg) – Better execution
  5. EMA Correlation >50% – Confirms solid trend
📊 BACKTEST RESULTS (EURUSD M15 | 2015–2024)
  • Profit Factor: 1.50
  • Max Drawdown: 5.07%
  • Winning Trades: 60%
  • Annual Return: +1.71%
  • Initial Balance: $1,000 → Final Balance: $1,170.99
(conservative risk management, no high leverage)

💼 DEVELOPER EXPERIENCE
  • ✅ 15+ years programming EAs for institutions and retail traders
  • ✅ Clean, well-documented code
  • ✅ Realistic performance, no overfitting
💻 NEED A CUSTOM EA?
I offer personalized strategy development:

Price Guide:
  • Basic: $50 – $100 → Simple bots with AI + manual review
  • Intermediate: $120 – $180 → Advanced filters, trailing stop, etc.
  • Premium: $300 – $1000+ → Complex strategies (HFT, arbitrage, etc.)
  • Maintenance: $30/hour → Optimization, improvements, tech support

🔧 Want More Power? Ask About Premium Add-Ons

This Starter EA can be extended with advanced features such as:

  • Control Panel – Manage trades with one click.
  • Alerts (Telegram, Email, SMS) – Stay informed in real time.
  • Multi-pair Trading – Trade more pairs with one EA.

👉 Interested? Send a message and ask for available Add-Ons and bundle options.

📌 Note: The base version trades only EURUSD. Premium Add-ons unlock multi-symbol operation.
