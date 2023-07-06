Ai UsDCaD MT4

Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option.

An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI )

For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily

With Relatively large number of signals

(To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames)

Has a TP and a SL

Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges









Symbol

USDCAD

Time frames

M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 , D1

Minimum Deposit

50$

Brokers

Any brokers

Leverage

+50







Features of this expert:

Large number of trades

It has many settings (Over time, I will add the necessary settings)

Without the use of risky trades such as martingales and hedges

Can be used in USDCAD symbols

Can be used in 15 and 30 minute time frames and 1 and 4 hours and daily

Tested in the most reputable brokers in the world

Has a TP and a SL

Profit limit and loss limit are fixed

R/R = 1 (SL=TP)

How does this expert work:

This specialist works on the basis of complex artificial intelligence calculations.



We transfer data from previous years (data from several reputable brokers), types of patterns (candlestick patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.), specific areas (support, resistance, rand price, etc.), personalized indicators (the most reliable and newest indicators) to AI. We gave it and this artificial intelligence has reached the level you see after 7 months of training in very strong and advanced systems.



Our training continues...

How to work with this expert:

run this expert.



Allow the expert to trade.

Some important points:

Use this expert only on the USDCAD symbol



Use this expert only in M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 and D1 time frames



You can use a variety of brokers, but try to use large and famous brokers



Default settings are great, so you do not need a separate settings file



If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to let me know



If you need any settings, be sure to let me know



We update this expert every 1 to 2 months to reach an almost complete version and solve its problems. All updates are free







Help files:

A complete guide to buying and using experts: Ai UsDCaD Guid



Ai USDCAD Frequently Asked Question: FAQ



Ai USDCAD Settings Guide: Settings Guide







