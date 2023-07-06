Ai UsDCaD MT4
- Experts
- Tais Miranda Hoffmann
- Version: 1.50
- Mise à jour: 9 novembre 2023
- Activations: 12
Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left)
For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option.
An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI )
For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily
With Relatively large number of signals
(To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames)
Has a TP and a SL
Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges
| Symbol
| USDCAD
| Time frames
| M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 , D1
| Minimum Deposit
| 50$
| Brokers
| Any brokers
| Leverage
| +50
Features of this expert:
Large number of trades
It has many settings (Over time, I will add the necessary settings)
Without the use of risky trades such as martingales and hedges
Can be used in USDCAD symbols
Can be used in 15 and 30 minute time frames and 1 and 4 hours and daily
Tested in the most reputable brokers in the world
Has a TP and a SL
Profit limit and loss limit are fixed
R/R = 1 (SL=TP)
How does this expert work:
This specialist works on the basis of complex artificial intelligence calculations.
We transfer data from previous years (data from several reputable brokers), types of patterns (candlestick patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.), specific areas (support, resistance, rand price, etc.), personalized indicators (the most reliable and newest indicators) to AI. We gave it and this artificial intelligence has reached the level you see after 7 months of training in very strong and advanced systems.
Our training continues...
How to work with this expert:
run this expert.
Allow the expert to trade.
Some important points:
Use this expert only on the USDCAD symbol
Use this expert only in M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 and D1 time frames
You can use a variety of brokers, but try to use large and famous brokers
Default settings are great, so you do not need a separate settings file
If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to let me know
If you need any settings, be sure to let me know
We update this expert every 1 to 2 months to reach an almost complete version and solve its problems. All updates are free
Help files:
A complete guide to buying and using experts: Ai UsDCaD Guid
Ai USDCAD Frequently Asked Question: FAQ
Ai USDCAD Settings Guide: Settings Guide
Very good results so far