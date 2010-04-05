Chen Thanh

This is a multi trading strategy ea.

Parameters are set directly on the chart.



Watch the installation on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdAuI3_RH0o&list=PLIqpRSR2NeKjtCVQfeeb_rOLF7YCJX0Co



Fill in the ea parameters:

Magic: specified number ea

Order: limit the number of orders

TP: test Takeprofit

SL: test Stoploss



-Trading grid

Type: transaction type denoted b=order Buy, s=order Sell.

Vol: trading volume.

Distance: distance of trading orders.



-Select the Start button to begin trading

-Select the Close button to close all transactions



