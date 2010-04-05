Chen Thanh

This is a multi trading strategy ea.
Parameters are set directly on the chart.

Watch the installation on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdAuI3_RH0o&list=PLIqpRSR2NeKjtCVQfeeb_rOLF7YCJX0Co


Fill in the ea parameters:
Magic: specified number ea
Order: limit the number of orders
TP: test Takeprofit
SL: test Stoploss


-Trading grid
Type: transaction type denoted b=order Buy, s=order Sell.
Vol: trading volume.
Distance: distance of trading orders.

-Select the Start button to begin trading
-Select the Close button to close all transactions


