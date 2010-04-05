Force VADX

Force VADX Indicator

Force VADX is an advanced, multi-factor indicator that fuses volume-adjusted trend strength, normalized force index, and adaptive directional signals. Designed for modern traders, it pinpoints high-confidence buy and sell zones, offering a robust technical foundation for both discretionary and automated trading.

Use this indicator in conjuntion with other tools for confirmation and confluene. This indicator is not intended to be a complete trading system but rather a tool to help you make better informed trading decisions.

Core Features

  • Combines Volume-Adjusted ADX (VADX), classic ADX, Plus/Minus DI, and a normalized Force Index.
  • Real-time buy/sell signals.
  • Flexible trend and entry filters, including DI crossing, dominance, and rising conditions.
  • Signal de-duplication with adjustable cooldown to prevent trade spamming.
  • Arrows plotted directly on price chart, with complete buffer access in the subwindow.
  • Designed for scalping, swing, and multi-timeframe applications.

Technical Highlights

  • Adjustable periods for ADX, volume EMA, and Force Index smoothing and clamping.
  • Comprehensive signal filters for both buy and sell conditions, with user-defined thresholds.
  • Fully customizable arrow display (code, color, style, Y-offset).
  • Exposes all internal calculations for integration and backtesting.
  • Compatible with all symbols and timeframes.

    Parameters & Customization

    • ADX, VADX, DI and Force Index periods and thresholds are all user-configurable.
    • Supports multiple DI filter modes: cross, dominance, combined, or cross-within-N bars.
    • Signal shift and minimum bars between signals to suit any trading style.
    • Full debug and verbose modes for insight into indicator operations.

    Usage Notes

    • Attach Force VADX to any chart and timeframe.
    • All outputs are available as buffers for use with your EAs and custom scripts.
    • Requires the standard ADX indicator (built-in to MetaTrader 5).

    Support & Updates

    • This indicator is periodically maintained and updated based on user feedback.
    • Contact the developer for support, feature requests, or bug reports.


    Long Haul EA
    Clayton Prickett
    Experts
    This EA is optimized for the USDJPY pair on the M15 timeframe. The Long Haul EA boasts a consistent 90%+ WIN RATE!!! Ride the long moves – without the long nights. LongHaul EA is a fully-automated trend-following expert advisor that opens one to ten smart, low-maintenance positions * per symbol and lets them run, using adaptive ATR trailing and a rigorous draw-down circuit-breaker to keep risk in check. Built for Swing traders who’d rather catch the multi-day wave than scalp the chop. CORE CON
    Double TMA with Reversal Bands Signals Edition
    Clayton Prickett
    Indicateurs
    Double TMA with Bands – Signals Edition v3.1 Analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5 combining two Triangular Moving Averages (TMA) with ATR-based reversal zones to help identify trend direction and potential turning points. Includes optional Heikin Ashi visualization, multiple signal types, and flexible alerting. Note from Developer This is the Signals Edition of Double TMA with Bands. It provides on-chart arrows, alerts, and push notifications. Support is available via product comments and MQL5
    Double TMA with Reversal Zones
    Clayton Prickett
    4.5 (10)
    Indicateurs
    Note from Developer: This is the lite version of the Double TMA with Bands Indicator. You can find the paid version that comes with alerts and on screen signal arrows built in here . I will also be selling an EA based on this trading system soon once all backtesting and optimization have been completed. Unlock your trading potential with the Double TMA Indicator with Reversal Detection! Designed for swing and reversal trading, this versatile tool integrates two Triangular Moving Averages (
    FREE
    VolStop
    Clayton Prickett
    Indicateurs
    The VolStop Adaptive Volatility-Based Trailing Stop Indicator for MT5 VolStop is a precision volatility-stop indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want to stay in winning trades longer and exit with discipline. Instead of fixed pips or moving averages, VolStop dynamically tracks price action with ATR-based bands, automatically adapting to market turbulence. Key Features Adaptive Volatility Stops – Calculates a dynamic trailing stop using ATR and a user-set multiplier to match changi
    FREE
