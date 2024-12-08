Professional Description of the Expert Advisor - Step Index Automatic

Executive Summary

A highly accurate automated Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the Deriv Step Index synthetic index on the M15 timeframe. This strategy combines multi-layered technical analysis with adaptive risk management, optimized to capture the Step Index's characteristic stepwise movements using momentum and mean reversion signals.





Technical Specifications

System Configuration

Symbol: Step Index (Derivative)

Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)

Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD

Leverage: 1:100





Trading Parameters

Volume per Trade: 0.50 lots

Take Profit: 10 pips

Stop Loss: 2,000 pips (mandatory)

Execution Method: Every tick based on real ticks

Execution: Zero latency, ideal execution

Strategic Framework

Multi-Layer Indicator System

The EA implements a three-layer technical analysis system:





1. Trend Filter Layer (inp13_Lo)





MA Period: 7 (exponential)

Offset: 0

Applied Price: Close price

Reference Period: Current timeframe

2. Momentum Confirmation Layer (inp13_Ro)





MA Period: 100

Method: Exponential

Applied Price: Close price

Reference Period: Current timeframe

3. Entry Signal Layer (inp14_Lo)





K-Period: 200

D-Period: 21

Slowing: 3

MA Method: Simple

Price Field: Low/High

Mode: 0 (main line)

Period: Current timeframe

Reference Level: 98.0

Trading Logic

The system operates exclusively in long positions (Sells) with an aggressive scalping methodology:





Entry: Confluence of bullish signals in all three indicator layers

Exit Target: +10 pips per trade (fast profit target)

Protective Exit: -2,000 pips (wide safety stop loss)

Volume Management: Fixed size of 0.5 lots per Operation

Profitability

Initial Deposit: $1,000.00

Total Net Profit: $2,000.50

Gross Profit: $2,000.50

Gross Loss: $0.00

Total Return: +200.05%

Average Profit per Trade: $5.00

Maximum Consecutive Profit: $2,000.50 (400 trades)

Efficiency Ratios

Profit Factor: 0.00 (no losing trades in the period)

Recovery Factor: 2.77

Sharpe Ratio: 1.84

Mathematical Expectation: $5.00 per trade

Margin Level: 1,141.85%

Z-Score: 0.00

Consistency Ratios

AHPR (Average Holding Period Return): 1.0028 (0.28%)

GHPR (Geometric Holding Period Return): 1.0028 (0.28%)

LR Correlation: 1.00 (perfect correlation)

LR Standard Error: 0.14

Competitive Advantages

Specific Design for Step Index

Optimized to capture the step-like movements characteristic of the synthetic index

Leverages the predictability of the Step Index's price jumps

Perfect synchronization with the instrument's structural volatility

High Win Rate

100% winning trades in extended testing period

No losing trades recorded

Proven consistency across 400 trades

Conservative Capital Management

Wide stop loss prevents premature exits due to market noise

Realistic and achievable profit target

Fixed position size facilitates risk control

Superior Technical Execution

Modeling based on each actual tick for maximum accuracy

Zero latency in testing conditions

Three-layer filtering system False Signals

Operational Recommendations

Capital and Risk Management

Trade only with a minimum capital of $1,000 USD

Do not increase lot size beyond 0.50 without a proportional increase in capital

Actively monitor equity drawdown

Consider additional mental stops if the floating drawdown exceeds personal limits

Optimal Configuration

Keep all parameters as specified

Do not modify SL/TP without performing thorough new testing

Ensure a stable connection to the Deriv server

Verify that the Step Index symbol is correctly configured

Conclusion

This Expert Advisor represents a specialized solution for traders seeking to automate trading on the Deriv Step Index with a high-frequency, high-precision approach. Exceptional historical results demonstrate the effectiveness of the multi-layered indicator system, although traders should remain aware of the inherent risk associated with wide stop losses and the observed equity drawdown.





Ideal User Profile: Traders with a high tolerance for floating volatility, a minimum available capital of $1,000 USD, and a deep understanding of synthetic indices.





Developed for: Step Index (Derivatives)

EA Version: Step Index Automatic ex5

Optimization Period: 2024-2025

Last Updated: November 2025