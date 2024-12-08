Step index Automatic

Professional Description of the Expert Advisor - Step Index Automatic
Executive Summary
A highly accurate automated Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the Deriv Step Index synthetic index on the M15 timeframe. This strategy combines multi-layered technical analysis with adaptive risk management, optimized to capture the Step Index's characteristic stepwise movements using momentum and mean reversion signals.

Technical Specifications
System Configuration
Symbol: Step Index (Derivative)
Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Leverage: 1:100

Trading Parameters
Volume per Trade: 0.50 lots
Take Profit: 10 pips
Stop Loss: 2,000 pips (mandatory)
Execution Method: Every tick based on real ticks
Execution: Zero latency, ideal execution
Strategic Framework
Multi-Layer Indicator System
The EA implements a three-layer technical analysis system:

1. Trend Filter Layer (inp13_Lo)

MA Period: 7 (exponential)
Offset: 0
Applied Price: Close price
Reference Period: Current timeframe
2. Momentum Confirmation Layer (inp13_Ro)

MA Period: 100
Method: Exponential
Applied Price: Close price
Reference Period: Current timeframe
3. Entry Signal Layer (inp14_Lo)

K-Period: 200
D-Period: 21
Slowing: 3
MA Method: Simple
Price Field: Low/High
Mode: 0 (main line)
Period: Current timeframe
Reference Level: 98.0
Trading Logic
The system operates exclusively in long positions (Sells) with an aggressive scalping methodology:

Entry: Confluence of bullish signals in all three indicator layers
Exit Target: +10 pips per trade (fast profit target)
Protective Exit: -2,000 pips (wide safety stop loss)
Volume Management: Fixed size of 0.5 lots per Operation
Profitability
Initial Deposit: $1,000.00
Total Net Profit: $2,000.50
Gross Profit: $2,000.50
Gross Loss: $0.00
Total Return: +200.05%
Average Profit per Trade: $5.00
Maximum Consecutive Profit: $2,000.50 (400 trades)
Efficiency Ratios
Profit Factor: 0.00 (no losing trades in the period)
Recovery Factor: 2.77
Sharpe Ratio: 1.84
Mathematical Expectation: $5.00 per trade
Margin Level: 1,141.85%
Z-Score: 0.00
Consistency Ratios
AHPR (Average Holding Period Return): 1.0028 (0.28%)
GHPR (Geometric Holding Period Return): 1.0028 (0.28%)
LR Correlation: 1.00 (perfect correlation)
LR Standard Error: 0.14
Competitive Advantages
Specific Design for Step Index
Optimized to capture the step-like movements characteristic of the synthetic index
Leverages the predictability of the Step Index's price jumps
Perfect synchronization with the instrument's structural volatility
High Win Rate
100% winning trades in extended testing period
No losing trades recorded
Proven consistency across 400 trades
Conservative Capital Management
Wide stop loss prevents premature exits due to market noise
Realistic and achievable profit target
Fixed position size facilitates risk control
Superior Technical Execution
Modeling based on each actual tick for maximum accuracy
Zero latency in testing conditions
Three-layer filtering system False Signals
Operational Recommendations
Capital and Risk Management
Trade only with a minimum capital of $1,000 USD
Do not increase lot size beyond 0.50 without a proportional increase in capital
Actively monitor equity drawdown
Consider additional mental stops if the floating drawdown exceeds personal limits
Optimal Configuration
Keep all parameters as specified
Do not modify SL/TP without performing thorough new testing
Ensure a stable connection to the Deriv server
Verify that the Step Index symbol is correctly configured
Conclusion
This Expert Advisor represents a specialized solution for traders seeking to automate trading on the Deriv Step Index with a high-frequency, high-precision approach. Exceptional historical results demonstrate the effectiveness of the multi-layered indicator system, although traders should remain aware of the inherent risk associated with wide stop losses and the observed equity drawdown.

Ideal User Profile: Traders with a high tolerance for floating volatility, a minimum available capital of $1,000 USD, and a deep understanding of synthetic indices.

Developed for: Step Index (Derivatives)
EA Version: Step Index Automatic ex5
Optimization Period: 2024-2025
Last Updated: November 2025
Plus de l'auteur
Scalpeer Deriv
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Hello traders! I'm here to introduce you to a new project called (Scalpeer Deriv) which is based on trend hunting on M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 and H4 time frames!!! for DERIV pairs (SYNTHETIC INDICES) Volatility 75, Boom 1000, Crash 1000, Crash 500, Boom 500, Crash 300, and Boom 300 with Volume 5 and Time 500 parameters providing buy and sell signals to hunt a good trend!!! Highly recommended! The first 5 copies will cost $149 / Final price $299!!
Killer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Killer EurUSD v2.0 The "Killer EurUSD" EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading the EUR/USD currency pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This Expert Advisor incorporates a strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with risk management. Technical Features: Technical Indicators: Uses two main EMAs (10 and 200 periods) for trend identification. Capital Management: Fixed lot system with martingale multiplier (2.0x). Risk Control: Configurable distance betwee
ORO Killer
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
KILLER XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Killer XAU/USD is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair. With an annual return of 200%, this EA combines advanced technical analysis with intelligent risk management to maximize trading opportunities in the gold market. KEY FEATURES Superior Performance Annual Return: 200% Optimized Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Specialized Pair: XAU/USD exclusively Controlled Drawdow
Exodia Eurusd Project
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Exodia Project EUR/USD Overview Exodia Project EUR/USD is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for automated trading of the EUR/USD currency pair. This algorithmic trading system is designed to operate on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe and has demonstrated exceptional performance in historical backtesting. Technical Specifications Required Configuration Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) Currency Pair: EUR/USD only Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD Version: 2.0 Conf
Trend Scalper EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
EUR/USD Trend Scalper - System Description The EUR/USD Trend Scalper is an automated and highly configurable Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading the EUR/USD pair on 1-hour (H1) charts. It combines a trend-following strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with grid-mode trading capabilities, offering flexibility for both directional trading and controlled accumulation strategies. With a minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD, the system is optimized to offer a b
Elephant Eurusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Elephant EUR/USD - Automated trading system designed exclusively for trading the EUR/USD pair on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe. It uses a combined strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMA 10 and EMA 200) to identify dominant trends and high-probability entry points. Trading Requirements: Currency pair: EUR/USD only Timeframe: H1 (1-hour) Minimum recommended capital: $1,000 USD per 0.1 lot Broker with competitive spreads and fast execution Advanced Risk Management: Includes configurable
Poison Slayer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Poison Slayer EUR/USD General Information Name: Poison Slayer EUR/USD Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Recommended Broker: IC Markets Currency Pair: EUR/USD Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) Minimum Capital: USD $1,000 Version: 1.00 Developer: WorldInversor System Description Poison Slayer EUR/USD is an automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the EUR/USD pair on 1-hour charts. This system combines technical analysis based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with a risk management strateg
Danesha Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Danesha Xauusd EA Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAU/USD) Platform: MetaTrader 4 Pair: XAU/USD exclusively Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) Minimum Balance: $5,000 USD Compatible with: Prop Firms ($5K and $10K accounts) Overview Danesha Xauusd is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold on 1-hour charts. It utilizes a combined strategy of exponential moving averages (EMAs) and RSI, with an advanced risk management system that includes controlled recovery through averaging d
Rsi Profesional
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
RSI Professional is based on an oscillator to hunt ranges and trends where you can also see it catches rebounds in the measurements according to the pair, it can be used for forex and synthetic indices, it works in any temporality, in the pairs that I use it are, eur/usd, usd/jpy, usd/chf and gbp/usd, in synthetics in the crash and boom pairs all, volatility 75, jumps, and range break!
Winner Oscillator
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Winner Oscillator. As it is called, it is an oscillator that consists of a heikin ashi candlestick strategy + an oscillator programmed to grab perfect rebounds as it looks good in the photo It is used for scalping and intraday. It works for all seasons! and also for all forex pairs and synthetic indices It works very well also in volatility, jumps, crash and boom!
Buy Sell Volatility 75
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Pack Volatility 75 1/3 In this indicator stage 1 I am pleased to present you the volatility 75 Buy/Sell Professional indicator. where in each temporary structure it will mark a sale and a safe purchase to operate manually, where the strategy is based on the lines EMA of 7 exponential periods and the EMA of 50 exponential periods. where purchasing a product comes 2 as a gift (it's the pack) purchasing any of the 3 products will be sent the remaining indicators, to be able to apply the strategy we
Sell Buy Tendence Boom300
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
On this occasion I am pleased to present the (Boom 300 Professional Pack) where it consists of 4 indicators for the Boom 300 index of synthetic indices (Deriv Broker) Acquiring this indicator enables you the pack of the 4 boom 300 indicators where the rest of the indicators will be sent, This indicator is 1 of the 4 that includes the Buy/Sell strategy, sending you clear alerts where there buy or sell the pair It is recommended to use in a period of 15 minutes, to have a greater profit since the
Tendencia Crash300
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Professional Pack Crash 300 Indicators, On this occasion I present the trend indicator that is for the crash index 300 (Deriv Broker) The indicator consists of a strategy where trends are caught in periods of 15 minutes, very clearly the indicator shows the purchase marking the tip of red until the trend develops, and then mark the green point of purchase, it is very simple to use, It is recommended to use in that temporality since it serves to catch longer trends and increase profit, the indica
Channel Stochastic Boom
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Channel Stochastic Boom 1000 I am pleased to present the pack (Tendence Boom 1000) where on this occasion I present the Channel Stochastic Boom 1000 indicator for (Deriv Broker) where is 1 of the 4 indicators that the pack brings! The indicator consists of the sthochastic strategy, where it reaches the point of (0 Level) the purchase is made, taking advantage of hunting spike, where it reaches the point of (90 Level) the sale is made taking advantage of the trend candles! It is used in 1 minute
Boom Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Boom Scalper Gold It is an indicator, programmed to scalp in a timeframe of 1/5 and 15 Minutes, perfect for hunting spikes and trend sails, where in the parameters of (70) it sends you a sale/sell alert and in the level parameter (8) it sends you a buy signal It is used for indices (BOOM) of synthetic indices (Deriv) It's easy and simple to use, it does all the work by sending you the alerts! the indicator during this period will remain on SALE! Without further ado, enjoy! Good profit. World Inv
Crash Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Crash Scalper Gold It is an indicator, where it marks points of purchase and points of sale As the name says, it is used to scalp in the pairs of (Crash) 1000/500/300 where it sends you signals of sale/Sell and purchase/Buy at level points (90) he sends you the sell signal, (Spike) at the level point (27) it sends you the buy signal, (Trend Candles) It is very simple and easy to use. to make the best tickets possible! For this period it will remain on sale! Without further ado, enjoy! Good profi
XauUsd Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Xau/Usd Scalper It is a unique indicator where it counts the low/high to make buy and sell entries! where you mark the entries with arrows next to the lows and highs used in m15/H1 to make longer and more valuable entries It is very simple and easy to use It also works for forex pairs and synthetic indices! Without further ado, enjoy! good profit World Investor!!
Step Scalpeer
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Step Scalper , It is an indicator with alerts, where it sends you buy and sell alerts accompanied by a moving average of 21 periods It is very easy and simple to use. where on the path of the green period marks the purchase of the asset , and the path of the red period marks the sale of the asset, It is used for scalping on M5/M15 but it is also recommended use it in periods of 1 hour since it captures the buying or selling trend, to get more profit! no more to enjoy good profit World Investor!
Volatility75 Sniperr
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Sniper EA - Volatility 75 Expert Advisor for the Volatility 75 Index Sniper EA is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade the Volatility 75 Index, leveraging the unique artificial volatility characteristics of synthetic indices. Technical Specifications Market Configuration Instrument: Volatility 75 Index Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD Base Lot Size: 0.10 System Architecture Risk Management: Leverage: 1:100 Dynamic Stop Loss System set at
Boom Range Premium
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Boom Range Premium EA - Description Boom Range Premium is an Expert Advisor (EA) specializing in trading the Boom 500 synthetic index, designed for traders seeking to automate their trades with a technical strategy based on momentum analysis. Technical Specifications Trading Setup Instrument: Boom 500 Index Timeframe: M10 (10 Minutes) Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD Base Lot Size: 0.20 lots Leverage: 1:100 Trading Strategy The EA implements a strategy based on the Stochastic indicator, which sp
Boom 500 Players
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Boom 500 Players - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Boom 500 Players is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for trading the Boom 500 Index synthetic pair on the Deriv platform. This automated system has been designed with a high-frequency trading strategy that capitalizes on the unique characteristics of synthetic volatility indices. Backtesting Results Extensive backtesting conducted from January 2024 to November 2025 demonstrates exceptional performance: Total Return: $691.40 (+6
Volatility75 Ejecutive
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Volatility 75 Executive - Description General Information Volatility 75 Executive is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Volatility 75 synthetic index from Deriv/Binary.com. This automated trading system is optimized for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe, allowing it to capture short-term price movements while maintaining a balance between trading frequency and risk management. Capital and Risk Management Specifications Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD Initial Lot Size: 0
Volatility 75 Deluxee
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Deluxe EA Volatility 75 - Professional Analysis Overview Deluxe EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the Volatility 75 index, optimized for the M30 (30-minute) timeframe. This automated system combines classic technical indicators with conservative risk management, geared towards traders looking to capitalize on the volatility characteristic of synthetic indices. Trading Specifications Recommended Setup Symbol: Volatility 75 Index Timeframe: M30 Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Ini
Volatility 75 Castle
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
World Investor Volatility 75 - Automated Trading System Technical Specifications High-Precision Expert Advisor for the Volatility 75 Index This Expert Advisor has been specifically designed to trade in the Deriv synthetic index market, focusing on the Volatility 75 Index, an instrument that simulates market volatility with an approximate annualized standard deviation of 75%. Main Features Timeframe and Capital Required: Optimal Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 U
Volatility75 Katana
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
World Investor Volatility 75 - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Advanced Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade the Volatility 75 Index on the Deriv platform, using a proven Bollinger Bands-based strategy with risk management optimized for high-volatility markets. Technical Specifications Instrument: Volatility 75 Index (Deriv) Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD Leverage: 1:100 Execution Type: Zero latency, ideal execution (each tick based on real tic
Universal System Forex
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Hello community, on this occasion I'm here to introduce you to Universal Professional Trading System MAIN PURPOSE This is an advanced and universal technical indicator designed to work in any market (Forex, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, etc.) and any timeframe. It's not an EA that trades automatically, but rather a comprehensive analysis and signals system. KEY FEATURES 1. AUTOMATIC SYMBOL DETECTION Automatically identifies asset types (Forex, Gold, Silver, Crypto, JPY pairs) Automatically
Super Trend Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Super Trend Scalper v1.0 Overview The Super Trend Scalper is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for scalping in the synthetic index Deriv market. It combines the power of three renowned technical indicators—SuperTrend, RSI, and MACD—to provide accurate and timely trading signals, ideal for traders looking to take advantage of short-term price movements with a high probability of success. Technical Methodology Main Components 1. Adaptive SuperTrend Uses the Average True Rang
Volatility 75 Trend
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Volatility 75 Trend - Specialized Technical Indicator Overview The Volatility 75 Trend is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for trading synthetic indices, particularly the Volatility 75 (V75). This indicator combines multiple technical analysis tools to provide accurate trend signals and timely alerts in highly volatile markets. Key Features 1. Adaptive Trend Algorithm Uses the Average True Range (ATR) as a basis for calculating dynamic support and resistance levels Impleme
Boom 300 Machine
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Boom300 Machine EA v2.0 Professional Expert Advisor developed by World Inversor for trading the Boom300 market. Overview: Boom300 Machine is an automated trading system specifically designed for trading the Boom300 synthetic indices. This EA uses a combined strategy based on exponential moving average (EMA) crossovers and momentum analysis using the stochastic oscillator, optimized to capture the characteristic boom market explosions by trading on trending candlesticks. Key Features: Signal S
Crash 300 Machine
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Crash300 Machine EA v2.0 Overview Crash300 Machine is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specialized in trading high-volatility synthetic indices (Crash 300). Trading Strategy The EA uses a moving average crossover strategy combined with the stochastic oscillator to identify optimal entry points: Fast EMA: 5 periods Slow EMA: 20 periods Stochastic: Extended settings (K: 300, D: 29, Slowing: 7) Signal: EMA crossover + Stochastic when oversold (<10) Risk Management Used on M5 Lot Siz
