Goldrise XAUUSD h1

Introducing Goldrise – Your Gateway to Smart Trading!

Transform your trading approach with Goldrise, the cutting-edge expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience through its advanced algorithms and top-notch features. Goldrise combines sophisticated technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to deliver highly reliable and profitable trading signals.

Harness the Power of Innovation

Goldrise is engineered with state-of-the-art technology to identify optimal trading opportunities, analyze market trends, and execute trades with pinpoint accuracy. By operating exclusively on Bar Close, this expert advisor filters out market noise, enhances speed, and avoids stop loss hunting, ensuring stable and consistent profits.

Proven Excellence and Reliability

Backed by a rigorous 2-year backtest demonstrating a 99% quality rating, Goldrise stands as one of the most trustworthy trading systems available. Specially coded for the latest market conditions, it seamlessly integrates with 4-5 digit brokers, providing an unparalleled trading experience.

Diverse and Robust Strategies

Goldrise consists of multiple strategies established with AI, offering a versatile approach to the markets. Each trade is equipped with a stop loss, ensuring controlled risk management and safeguarding your investments.

Tailored for Every Trader

Goldrise offers three adaptable money management options: Fixed Lot, Percentage of Equity, and Percentage of Balance. With features like hard stop loss and take profit for each position, it provides a customizable trading experience suitable for both beginners and seasoned traders. Installation is straightforward, making Goldrise perfect for brokers with low spreads, low commissions, and high-quality execution.

Try Before You Commit

We recommend testing Goldrise on a demo account with minimal risk before trading with real money. To maximize performance, use a VPS or server with minimal network delays to your broker’s server. As with any trading system, caution is advised when trading live, and it's important to recognize that past performance does not guarantee future results. Additionally, the execution of the stop loss depends on the broker's efficiency.

Elevate Your Trading with Goldrise

Are you ready to revolutionize your trading strategy? Embrace the power of Goldrise and unlock the potential of advanced trading technology.

Get started today and experience intelligent, automated trading at its finest!

Operating Details

Working Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: H1

Key Specifications

No grid, no martingale, no arbitrage, no tick scalping, non-curve fitting!

Comprehensive 2-year backtest with 99% quality

Backtesting Methodology: Open Prices only (Entry and exit logic operate on Bar Close)

No optimization needed.

Perfectly optimized for current market conditions.

Features

Compatible with 4-5 digit brokers

Integrated Spread Filter

Equity Stop functionality

Drawdown Protection mechanisms

Infopanel with detailed EA insights

Three Money Management Options: Fixed Lot, Percentage of Equity, Percentage of Balance

Advanced market entry and exit algorithms

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

Easy installation process

Recommendations

Test on a demo account with minimal risk before trading with real money.

Use a VPS or server with minimal network delays for optimal performance.

Choose brokers with low spreads, low commissions, and high-quality execution.

Ensure your broker allows hedging.

Be aware of the risks involved before purchasing.

Past performance does not guarantee future profitability.

The results shown in backtests (such as in screenshots) are optimized for best parameters but may not be directly applicable to live trading.

Stop loss execution will depend on your broker’s efficiency.

Unlock Your Trading Potential with Goldrise – The Smart Choice for Automated Trading!