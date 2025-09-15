Gold Pump Pro XAUUSD h1

Gold Pump Pro is a trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It has been thoroughly stress-tested and optimized with data from 2024 to the present to ensure consistent performance in modern market conditions. Unlike strategies dependent on outdated or overly extended backtests, Gold Pump Pro is designed for today’s dynamic trading environment.

Every trade includes a defined stop loss and take profit, supporting disciplined and consistent risk management. The EA also includes safety measures like daily drawdown limits, equity protections, and trade filters to reduce exposure during unfavorable conditions.

Main Features

General Settings

Fast backtest mode for efficient strategy evaluation

On-chart information panel

Custom order comment and unique magic number

Multiple trading modes: Hedge, Long-only, or Short-only

Money Management

Choose between fixed lot size or percentage-based risk

Define risk using balance, equity, or fixed currency amount

Trade Control

Stop loss and take profit applied to every position

Optional trailing stop with custom step and start distance

Target profit and loss controls with trading resume schedule

Entry Protections

Maximum spread filter

Limits on open trades, total lots, and positions per candle

Daily & Account Protections

Caps on daily drawdown and losses

Equity-based safety thresholds for stopping trading

Daily reset by configurable time

Session Management

Fully configurable session hours by weekday

Options to disable Sunday trading

Trade closures at session or Friday close

Performance

Gold Pump Pro has delivered strong results in a two-year backtest from 2024 to today on the XAUUSD H1 chart, confirming its reliability in current market environments.

Requirements and Recommendations

Broker: Any low-spread broker (IC Markets recommended)

Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage)

Recommended deposit: $1000 (1:500 leverage)

Leverage: Minimum 1:100, ideally 1:500

Account type: Hedging

VPS: Mandatory for uninterrupted 24/7 operation



