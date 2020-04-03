Joker Pro EURUSD h1

Joker Pro — 5 Years of Proven Results on EURUSD H1

Backed by 5 years of verified backtesting on the EURUSD H1 timeframe, Joker Pro is your ultimate trading solution—combining precision, power, and professional risk management for serious traders.

Discover Joker Pro — Precision Meets Performance

Step into the future of trading with Joker Pro, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for consistent performance and strong risk controls. Whether you’re growing your personal account or aiming for prop firm funding, Joker Pro is built to deliver results.

Designed specifically for EURUSD H1, and validated with 5 years of backtesting, this EA blends AI-driven strategies with advanced protective features to give you a clear edge in today's fast-moving markets.

Every trade is secured with a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring disciplined, professional-grade risk management.

Why Traders Trust Joker Pro

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Joker Pro equips you with flexibility, control, and consistent execution that adapts to any market environment.

Key Features

General Settings

  • Fast Backtesting Mode

  • Optional On-Chart Info Panel

  • Custom Order Comment feature

  • Choose Trading Mode: Hedge, OnlyLong, or OnlyShort

  • Fixed Lot Size or Dynamic Money Management (balance/equity based)

  • Unique Magic Number for trade management

  • Adjustable Risk Percentage

SL & TP Management

  • Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade

  • Customizable pip settings for SL/TP

  • Optional enable/disable for Custom SL/TP

Profit Target & Drawdown Protection

  • Set daily target profits and stop losses

  • Auto-pause trading after target is achieved

  • Adjustable schedule for trading resumption

Entry Protections

  • Maximum Spread Filter

  • Max Open Positions and Max Open Lots

  • Max Positions per Candle/Bar

Daily Protections

  • Daily Loss and Daily Drawdown (%) Limits

  • Configurable Reset Hour for Daily Limits

Account Protections

  • Minimum and Maximum Equity Safeguards

  • Maximum Equity Drawdown (%) Control

Trading Sessions

  • Flexible Weekly Trading Schedule

  • Auto Close Trades at Session End or Fridays

  • Sunday Trading Option

Prop Firm Friendly

Joker Pro is optimized to meet prop firm requirements, with strong daily protections, maximum drawdown controls, and precise risk management settings—perfect for funding challenges and professional accounts.

Step Into a New Trading Era

With smart market entries, AI-enhanced decision-making, and full SL/TP coverage on every trade, Joker Pro isn't just an EA—it's your blueprint for consistent trading success.

Start smarter. Trade stronger. Succeed faster.


