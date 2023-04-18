Trading Titan EURUSD h1

Trading Titan is an exceptional fully automated trading robot designed to work exclusively with EURUSD currency pair in H1 timeframe. This trading EA is based on advanced cluster analysis and genetic algorithms that provide self-adaptive market algorithms and reliable trading signals.

The entry and exit logic of Trading Titan operates on Bar Close only, which eliminates market noise, speeds up optimization, and ensures that stop loss hunting is avoided, making it an excellent choice for trading with any broker with reasonable spreads. It uses a sophisticated algorithm to identify entry points, as well as various filters for entering and exiting the market.

With a minimum deposit of $300 and a minimum leverage of 1:30, Trading Titan comes with no grid, no martingale, no arbitrage, and no tick scalping strategies, and it is non-curve fitting. This powerful EA has undergone a two-year backtest with a 99% quality rating, and no optimization is required. It has been specifically optimized for the latest market conditions, ensuring that it works seamlessly with 4-5 digit brokers.

Trading Titan comes equipped with a variety of essential features, including a spread filter, equity stop, drawdown protection, and an info panel with EA information. It also features three types of money management (Fixed Lot, Percentage, RiskPercent of Equity), adjustable trading times, and trailing stop with six different methods.

Before using Trading Titan on a live account, we recommend testing it on a cent trading account with minimal risk. To optimize performance, use a VPS or server with minimal network delays to the broker server. When selecting a broker for trading, choose one with low spreads, low commissions, and quality execution, and ensure that it is a hedging account.

It's important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future profitability, and caution should always be exercised when using any trading strategy. While Trading Titan uses a stop loss, it's crucial to note that the execution of the stop loss is dependent on the broker.

Upgrade your trading game and take it to the next level with Trading Titan - the ultimate trading robot for EURUSD in H1 timeframe.

Working



Working symbol: EURUSD

Working Timeframe: H1

No grid, no martingale, no arbitrage, no tick scalping, non curve fitting!

2 year 99% quality backtest

Backtest fastest method with Model: Open Prices only (Entry and exit logic operates on bar close)

No optimiziation need.

Best optimized for actually market situations.

FEATURES



Works with 4-5 digits Brokers

Spread Filter

Equity Stop

Drawdown Protection

Infopanel with EA informations

3 Types of Money Management(Fixed Lot, Percentage of Equity,Percentage of Balance)

Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

Easy to install



RECOMMANDATIONS



Before using on real money, test the adviser with the minimum risk on the cent trading account.

Use VPS or the server with minimal network delays to the server of the broker

Low spreads + low commission + quality execution - this is the main thing when choosing a broker for trading

Allowed hedging account

Before you buy please be aware of the risks involved.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).

The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.



