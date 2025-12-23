Diamond Pro XAUUSD

Diamond Pro EA is a premium automated trading system crafted for XAUUSD (Gold/USD) on the 1-hour chart. Like a master gemologist, it polishes raw market volatility into flawless opportunities, leveraging 1 year of backtesting and diamond-hard risk management. Whether you're refining your portfolio or grinding through prop firm challenges, Diamond Pro EA delivers the clarity and discipline to unlock gold’s true value.

Key Features of Diamond Pro EA

  1. XAUUSD H1 Expertise

    • Precision-tuned for gold’s unique volatility, liquidity cycles, and macroeconomic catalysts.

    • Thrives in both trending rallies and consolidation phases.

  2. 1-Year Pressure-Tested Backtest

    • Proven through 2024–2025,  including gold’s surge to record highs and corrections.

    • Transparent performance: low drawdowns, consistent risk-reward ratios, and adaptive strategy shifts.

  3. Prop Firm Certified

    • Compliant with 5%–10% drawdown limits and daily loss rules.

    • Avoids overleveraging and news-driven slippage to protect funded accounts.

  4. Multi-Faceted Strategies

    • Trend Cutter: Exploits sustained momentum with Moving Averages and ADX.

    • Volatility Sculptor: Targets reversals using Bollinger Bands and RSI extremes.

  5. Unbreakable Risk Management

    • Fixed Lot, Percentage Risk, or Fixed $ Risk: Align risk with your goals.

    • Auto-Scaling: Adjusts lot sizes as your account grows, preserving capital during drawdowns.

  6. Fortified Protections

    • Spread Filter: Blocks trades during erratic spreads common in gold’s volatile hours.

    • Position Limits: Caps open trades and total lots to prevent overexposure.

    • Equity Safeguard: Freezes trading if equity dips below a user-defined floor.

  7. Laser-Focused Execution

    • Customizable stop loss, take profit, and trailing stops (in pips or price action).

    • Daily profit/loss targets to lock gains and reset for new setups.

  8. Time-Polished Sessions

    • Trade during high-liquidity windows (e.g., London/New York overlap).

    • Auto-close positions before Friday’s close to avoid weekend gaps.

  9. Crystal-Clear Dashboard

    • Monitor real-time stats: balance, equity, margin, open trades, and session P&L.

    • Historical logs for auditing performance and refining strategies.

How Diamond Pro EA Works

  1. Signal Refinement:

    • Analyzes XAUUSD H1 price action for trend confirmations or reversal patterns.

    • Filters noise using volume analysis and divergence detection.

  2. Pre-Trade Diamond Check:

    • Validates spreads, account equity, and prop firm rule compliance.

    • Skips trades that risk breaching risk thresholds or drawdown limits.

  3. Flawless Execution:

    • Opens trades with calculated lot sizes and predefined SL/TP.

    • Activates trailing stops to secure profits during strong trends.

    • Closes positions at daily targets or session end.

  4. Continuous Brilliance:

    • Live dashboard updates with real-time metrics and strategy insights.

    • Archives trade history for ongoing optimization.

Why Diamond Pro EA Stands Apart

  • Gold-Focused Mastery: Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD’s rhythm.

  • Prop Firm Ready: Built to pass evaluations with rule-compliant discipline.

  • 1-Year Proven Edge: Tested through gold’s 2023 rally and 2024 corrections.

  • No Emotional Flaws: Fully automated, eliminating human bias.

  • Instant Shine: Easy installation – no coding or manual tweaking.

Your Portfolio’s New Best Friend

Whether you’re mining profits from a personal account or polishing your skills for a funded challenge, Diamond Pro EA gives you the tools to carve consistent gains from XAUUSD H1. With a 1-year track record and diamond-grade risk controls, it’s time to turn gold’s volatility into lasting value.


