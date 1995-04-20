Buy Sell Magic Signal

BUYSELLMAGIC is a non-repainting signal-type trading indicator designed to precisely detect entry points in the market.





Features Reliable and permanent signals: BUYSELLMAGIC signals are final once the candle closes, ensuring they will not be modified or removed from the chart. This gives you the confidence of working with an indicator that keeps its signals stable and trustworthy.

Comprehensive alerts: In addition to signals on the chart, you'll receive notifications via email, pop-up alerts, and push notifications on your mobile device, keeping you updated on trading opportunities at all times.

Recommended Stop Loss Level: A minimum recommended SL is set by default for all pairs. Please note that for higher timeframes, you should consider increasing the SL.





Strategy to Apply

To maximize the performance of BUYSELLMAGIC, it is recommended to trade during the London and U.S. sessions, where the market is more active and displays clear trends. These conditions enhance the accuracy of the indicator’s signals and help avoid sideway or weak markets, which are common outside these sessions. Avoid trading in ranging markets!





Tips: Trade only in the direction of the trend: Identify the main trend in the market and follow only the signals in that direction. For example, if the market is bullish, focus solely on buy signals and ignore sell signals.





With BUYSELLMAGIC, you’ll have a powerful signal at your disposal. Once set up on your computer, you can receive alerts directly to your phone with details of the currency pair and timeframe where the signal has been detected, allowing you to trade comfortably from anywhere without needing to be in front of your computer.





If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact me!











