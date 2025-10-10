QQE Mod MT4

The Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI.

Modification of this version: ( converted from tradingview script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output)
So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA bollinger band acting as a zero line.
When both of them agree - you get a blue or a red bar.


This version also has clean buffers for EA use:

buffer 0 = histogram grey,
buffer 1 = histogram blue

buffer 2 = histogram red,

buff3 = FastAtrRsiTL2(secondaryQQETrendLine)

