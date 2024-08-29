Forex Trading Automated Stochastic Strategy

Automated Forex Trading Program - Stochastic Indicator Strategy with Customizable Settings

Key Features:

Stochastic Indicator Strategy :

Utilizes a sophisticated trading strategy based on the stochastic indicator, which is a momentum oscillator. The algorithm identifies potential reversal points at overbought or oversold levels, providing precise trade signals.

Customizable Settings :

Adjust key parameters like stochastic periods, overbought and oversold levels, as well as Take Profit and Stop Loss settings. Tailor the strategy to match your risk tolerance and market outlook.

Directional Trading Options:

Choose your preferred trading direction when the market reaches overbought or oversold levels. Opt for a traditional strategy or take a contrarian approach for more flexibility in your trades.

Included in the Package:

Forex Program compatible with MetaTrader 4 (EX4 file)

Comprehensive user guide

About the Developer:

Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader algorithm creation.

Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges. Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.

Why Buy from Me?

Direct Support : Get help directly from the developer with any questions you might have.

: Get help directly from the developer with any questions you might have. Customization Requests : Need adjustments? I offer customization services to tailor the program to your strategy.

: Need adjustments? I offer customization services to tailor the program to your strategy. Proven Expertise: With over 10 years of experience in coding algorithms for MT4, I ensure that all products are thoroughly tested and reliable.

Let me know if you need any further adjustments!