Forex Trading Automated Stochastic Strategy

Automated Forex Trading Program - Stochastic Indicator Strategy with Customizable Settings

Key Features:

  • Stochastic Indicator Strategy:
    Utilizes a sophisticated trading strategy based on the stochastic indicator, which is a momentum oscillator. The algorithm identifies potential reversal points at overbought or oversold levels, providing precise trade signals.

  • Customizable Settings:
    Adjust key parameters like stochastic periods, overbought and oversold levels, as well as Take Profit and Stop Loss settings. Tailor the strategy to match your risk tolerance and market outlook.

  • Directional Trading Options:
    Choose your preferred trading direction when the market reaches overbought or oversold levels. Opt for a traditional strategy or take a contrarian approach for more flexibility in your trades.

Included in the Package:

  • Forex Program compatible with MetaTrader 4 (EX4 file)
  • Comprehensive user guide

About the Developer:
Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader algorithm creation.

Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges. Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.

Why Buy from Me?

  • Direct Support: Get help directly from the developer with any questions you might have.
  • Customization Requests: Need adjustments? I offer customization services to tailor the program to your strategy.
  • Proven Expertise: With over 10 years of experience in coding algorithms for MT4, I ensure that all products are thoroughly tested and reliable.

Let me know if you need any further adjustments!

