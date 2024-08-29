Forex Trading Automated Stochastic Strategy
- Jairzino Rivelino Williams
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Automated Forex Trading Program - Stochastic Indicator Strategy with Customizable Settings
Key Features:
-
Stochastic Indicator Strategy:
Utilizes a sophisticated trading strategy based on the stochastic indicator, which is a momentum oscillator. The algorithm identifies potential reversal points at overbought or oversold levels, providing precise trade signals.
-
Customizable Settings:
Adjust key parameters like stochastic periods, overbought and oversold levels, as well as Take Profit and Stop Loss settings. Tailor the strategy to match your risk tolerance and market outlook.
-
Directional Trading Options:
Choose your preferred trading direction when the market reaches overbought or oversold levels. Opt for a traditional strategy or take a contrarian approach for more flexibility in your trades.
Included in the Package:
- Forex Program compatible with MetaTrader 4 (EX4 file)
- Comprehensive user guide
About the Developer:
Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader algorithm creation.
Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges. Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.
Why Buy from Me?
- Direct Support: Get help directly from the developer with any questions you might have.
- Customization Requests: Need adjustments? I offer customization services to tailor the program to your strategy.
- Proven Expertise: With over 10 years of experience in coding algorithms for MT4, I ensure that all products are thoroughly tested and reliable.
Let me know if you need any further adjustments!