Scans Percentage Changes Across Assets Timeframes

Forex Trading Finance EA Indicator

This expert advisor (EA) scans pre-selected currency pairs, CFDs, cryptos, and stock indexes to detect price movements based on user-defined parameters. It helps identify potential trade opportunities when the price rises by a certain percentage (suggesting a sell) or falls by a percentage (suggesting a buy).

Key Features:

  • Customizable Percentage Alerts:
    The EA monitors price changes for user-set percentage thresholds (e.g., a 10% rise or a 5% drop), providing trade signals for further analysis.

  • Non-Trade Executing Tool:
    This is not a trade-executing EA; rather, it functions as an analytical tool to help guide your decision-making based on your chosen parameters.

  • Custom Timeframe Analysis:
    Analyze price movements over various rolling timeframes: minutes, hours, days, or months, according to the user’s preference.

Alert Functionality:

  • Alert Notifications:
    The EA sends alerts when conditions are met. It logs the symbol, opening and closing prices, candle direction (blue or red), and the buy/sell recommendation based on price changes.

Default Settings:

  • Default percentage values are 10% (rise) and 5% (fall). These thresholds can be adjusted by the user.
  • Timeframes: Users can select 1-minute, 1-hour, 1-day, or 1-month charts to analyze. The default is set to 7 days, which users can modify based on their needs.

About the Developer:
Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader algorithm creation.

Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges. Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.

