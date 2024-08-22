Forex Trading Trend Support Resistance Line Trader

Overview:

This Forex trading robot is designed to automatically take BUY and SELL positions based on a Trend Line. It identifies and executes trades depending on the line's relative position on the chart, offering an efficient tool for traders utilizing Support and Resistance strategies.

Key Features:

Customizable Stop Loss : User-defined STOP LOSS values.

: User-defined STOP LOSS values. Take Profit Levels : Set your desired TAKE PROFIT levels.

: Set your desired TAKE PROFIT levels. Trailing Stop Function : Optional trailing stop feature for dynamic trade management.

: Optional trailing stop feature for dynamic trade management. Flexible Trading Options: Choose whether to trade BUYS, SELLS, or both simultaneously.

Trading Conditions:

BUY Trades : Executed when the price approaches the TREND LINE from above.

: Executed when the price approaches the TREND LINE from above. SELL Trades: Executed when the price approaches the TREND LINE from below.

How It Works:

Users can draw a Trend Line in a straight line (to act as support or resistance) or diagonally (as a trend line).

in a straight line (to act as support or resistance) or diagonally (as a trend line). If you excel at accurately placing Trend Lines or Support/Resistance lines, this algorithm enhances your trading potential.

or lines, this algorithm enhances your trading potential. The algorithm will automatically create a Trend Line on the chart, which can be adjusted manually by the user to fit your trading analysis.

User Inputs:

Set STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT values.

and values. Optionally activate the Trailing Stop function.

function. Select whether to trade BUYS, SELLS, or both simultaneously.

Requirements:

MetaTrader 4 compatible.

Instructions:

Attach the program to your chart. The Trend Line will be automatically generated for trade execution. Adjust the line as per your chart analysis for optimal trading results.

Important Note:

The performance of this algorithm is largely dependent on the user's ability to accurately place Trend Lines or Support/Resistance lines on the chart.

About the Developer:

Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader 4 algorithm creation.

Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4 and actively trading in proprietary accounts, having passed a challenge successfully.

Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.

Why Buy from Me?

Direct Support : Receive personalized assistance directly from the developer.

: Receive personalized assistance directly from the developer. Customization Requests : Tailor the algorithm to your specific trading strategy.

: Tailor the algorithm to your specific trading strategy. Proven Expertise: Over a decade of experience in MT4 algorithm development, ensuring reliability and performance.

Feel free to contact me for any assistance or customization requests after purchase.