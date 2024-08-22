Forex Robot Trailing Stop Loss EA for MT4

Metatrader4 Trailing Stop Loss Program

Platform Compatibility:

The Program is for METATRADER4 Platform.

Functionality:

This program will go through all open Forex Currency pairs trades on Metatrader4 and move their corresponding STOP LOSSES to a PROFIT position based on the parameters INPUT settings.

Parameters and Example:

Example Trade:

EURUSD Long (BUY) trade @ 1.0800

STOP LOSS (-50 pips) @ 1.0750

TAKE PROFIT (+50 pips) @ 1.0850

Program Settings:

WhenToTrail=20 PIPS; (Pips profit amount to activate Trailing SL)

TrailingStopValue = 10 PIPS; (Pips qty Stop Loss Trails behind the current price)

Operational Example:

If the price of EURUSD goes UP to 1.0820 (+20 PIPS open profit = WhenToTrail)

The new STOP LOSS will move as below:

NEW STOP LOSS @ 1.0810 (10 PIPS below the current price = TrailingStopValue)

The STOP LOSS is now in a PROFIT position of +10 PIPS as it has been moved from the original STOP LOSS of -50 PIPS.

Trail Logic:

For every PIP increase above 20 PIPS, the STOP LOSS moves by the same incremental amount while maintaining a 10 PIP TrailingStopValue.

If the price goes below the 20 PIP increase, the STOP LOSS remains in the last position when it had increased.

Delivery:

This program is available via Download after purchasing.

Compatibility:

Note that this Algorithm is coded to support 2 digit, 3 digits, 4 digits, and 5 digits BROKERS.

Developed by Me (mrjaywilliamsforex):

Rest assured that this algorithm is personally developed by me (mrjaywilliamsforex), a skilled and experienced programmer in Forex trading.

Why Buy from Me?

Direct Support : As the developer, I am available to provide direct support and answer any questions you might have.

: As the developer, I am available to provide direct support and answer any questions you might have. Customization Requests : Need something specific? I offer customization services to tailor the algorithm to your trading strategy.

: Need something specific? I offer customization services to tailor the algorithm to your trading strategy. Expertise You Can Trust: With over 10 years of experience in coding algorithms in MT4, I ensure that each product is thoroughly tested and reliable.