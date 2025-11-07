Nibelung Assistant v4

"Nibelung" is an advanced trading bot created for modern Forex traders. This innovative tool is a reliable assistant for anyone seeking efficient and automated trading.





The bot uses pending orders as one of the main elements of its algorithm. Pending orders are placed at a certain distance from the current price and are triggered only when the price reaches a specified level. In addition, when the price moves, trailing pending orders is activated. Once the order becomes market, the bot automatically protects it with a fixed stop loss and take profit. A trailing stop algorithm is also used. The bot has several strategies that switch depending on market behavior. An important feature is the ability to scale price points and bring them to a common conditional value, which allows you to use the same settings at different time intervals and on different currency pairs.





Reliability and Stability: "Nibelung" is developed using advanced technology to ensure reliability and stability in its performance in the market.

Smart risk management: Thanks to the built-in Money Management, "Nibelung" allows you to control the level of risk and optimize trading strategies.

Real-Time Market Analysis: The bot analyzes all key aspects of the market - open, high, low, close and volume - to accurately determine the current trend.

Flexible customization options: Nibelung offers a wide range of parameters for fine-tuning to specific trader requirements and market conditions.

Automated Buy and Sell Signals: The bot generates accurate buy and sell signals based on algorithms and strategies, allowing the trader to make informed decisions.

Effective trailing stop: With the trailing stop function, "Nibelung" provides profit protection and allows you to maximize profits when the price moves in favor of the trader.

Multi-level protection from unwanted events: The bot provides spread control and other options to minimize risks and protect against unforeseen situations in the market.

Easy to use: Even without in-depth programming knowledge, any trader can easily set up and run "Nibelung" for successful trading.

Nibelung is not just a Forex trading tool, it is a powerful combination of advanced technology and trading experience that helps you implement successful strategies and achieve your financial goals.





Options:

PriceCorrection

FixLot

RiskOn

Risk

CountSeria

StepExponent

LevelStart

LengthA (Length A)

DeviationA

LengthB

DeviationB

StepCorrections

TakeProfit (Take Profit Level)

StopLoss (Stop Loss level)

TrailingPendingOn (Enable trailing of pending orders)

TrailingPendingStart (Initial value of trailing pending orders)

TrailingOrder

TrailingOrderStart (Initial value of trailing orders)

TTrailingOrderStop (Stop trailing orders)

SpreadLimitOn (Enable spread limit)

SpreadLimitMin (Minimum spread value)

SpreadLimitMax (Maximum spread value)

MagicNumber

OrdersComment (Comment on orders)

Requotes ( Requotes )

) ActionFilling ( ActionFilling )











