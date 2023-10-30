Martingale Master Pro

This EA is to implement advanced Martingale strategies while managing risk meticulously.

Start with Micro/Cent Account (Swap free account preferable) . Starting with 0.1 lot size, EA will have multiplier of 1.15 with every Martingale strategy level.

Capital stop loss is optional.

Check out my signal before purchasing the signal.

Disclaimer:

While I aim to provide consistent and profitable trading opportunities, please remember that trading Forex involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Always exercise caution and consider your risk tolerance.

Feel free to connect with me t.me/MartingaleMasterPro , ask questions, or share your insights. Let's learn and grow together in this exciting Forex adventure, tailored to the Micro account landscape!



