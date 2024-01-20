Rectangle Lines Trade Assistant EA

Semi-Automated Trading Assistant

Description:

Unlock the power of semi-automation Rectangle Lines Trade Assistant EA, a versatile Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience. This innovative tool offers a seamless integration of your trading strategies with the dynamic world of chart analysis.

Key Features: Rectangle Object Detection and Trade Execution

This EA operates by intelligently detecting Rectangle Objects on your trading chart with a specific names (From 1 to 40). Utilize this feature to seamlessly integrate your predefined parameters for buying or selling.

Flexibility in Trading:

Choose your preferred trading direction – buy or sell – based on the positioning of the Rectangle Object. Opt to execute trades at either the top or bottom of the detected rectangle, providing you with unparalleled flexibility.

Trade on Your Terms:

Say goodbye to constant chart monitoring and alert-watching. With this EA, simply draw your rectangles on the chart and let the EA do the rest.

Enjoy the freedom to live your life while Rectangle Lines Trade Assistant EA

automates your trades according to your predefined strategies.

Compatible with Diverse Strategies:

Rectangle Lines Trade Assistant EA caters to a broad spectrum of trading styles, including but not limited to Hedging, Support and Resistance trading, and more.

Adapt the EA to suit your unique strategies and level of experience.

Versatility for Personal and Prop Firm Accounts:

Whether you're managing your personal account or operating within a proprietary firm evaluation accounts, Rectangle Lines Trade Assistant EA extends its capabilities to suit your trading environment.

Ownership and Licensing:

- The rights to this program, including but not limited to the source code, are owned by Bakyt Kenzhebek. No part of this program may be reproduced, distributed, or sold without explicit permission from the developer.

- The user (buyer) is granted a license to use this program solely for trading purposes. Any form of resale, redistribution, or sharing with third parties is strictly prohibited.

- The developer of this program does not take any responsibility for any trading losses or damages incurred by the user. The user should carefully evaluate and test the program based on their trading strategy before using it in live trading.

- By using this program, the user acknowledges and agrees to abide by these terms and conditions. Any violation of these terms may result in the termination of the user's license to use the program.

- For inquiries regarding licensing, permissions, or support, please contact y.bakyt@mail.com.

If there is/are an Error/s, please send an email to ‘y.bakyt@mail.com’ with explanation and screenshots.

Expert Properties explained:

If “True” buys on Top of the Object, else, Sells

Buy_Top_Sell_Buttom = true - If “True” buys on Top of the Object, else, Sells

int Minutes_btw_Orders = 180 - The gap in time, it will wait x amount of minutes between each order

Shows Comments if equals to “True”.

showComment = true

"Take Profit and Stop Loss", could be zero, this is optional.

Take_Profit = 0

Stop_Loss = 0





Lot size for the positions.

Lots = 0.1

Name for Trade Comments. Put your Comments here

Comment_Text = "Put Your Name Here"

Trailing Allowed if True.

Trailing_Allowed = false

Trailing Pips for an Open Positions

Trailing_Pips = 0.0

New Take Profit, could be zero, this is optional.

New_TP = 0.0

Close All Positions for the Account if Profits is more than “Total_Profit", closes All Pairs.

Total_Account_Profit = 100

Changning InProfit, means, if 3 or less positions are open, the Profit should be $100 (example bellow). Else if, equal or more than 3 positions the Profit is $50 and the EA will Close All positions for the Current Symbol.

InProfit_For_LessThan_3 = 100;

InProfit_For_MoreThan_3 = 50;

IMPORTANT : "Choose your preferred trading direction – buy or sell – based on the positioning of the Rectangle Object. Just Drag and Drop Rectangle Object from the Objects list. Opt to execute trades at either the top or bottom of the rectangle, providing you with unparalleled flexibility. Max Positions 80, 40 for Buy and 40 for Sell. Max number of Rectangles is 40. If there is/are an Error/s, please send an email to ‘y.bakyt@mail.com’ with explanation and screenshots."

You can drag and drop the EA to a chart, and it will automatically determine the Pair and will start working. Please See the list of instruments that are pre-coded to this EA.

List of Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, XAGUSD, XAUUSD, GBPAUD, EUSTX50, FRA40, GER30, ASX200, NDX100, JPN225, UK100, US30, SPX500, VIX, US2000, HK50, USDX, CAN60, SWI20, NTH25, UKOUSD, USOUSD, XPTUSD, XZNUSD, XNIUSD, XAUJPY, XAUEUR.

"Input Market Open and Close H:M". Military time is a technique of tracking hours in which the day runs from midnight to midnight and is broken into 24-hour increments. This is not the same as the 12-hour clock commonly used worldwide. For example, a military clock that reads 1930 hours is the same as 7:30 PM when using the 12-hour clock. Since military time reflects the counting up to 24 hours, AM and PM is not required.

Like the 12-hour clock, the first two digits are the hours, and the last two represent the minutes. Military time ranging from 0000 to 1159 is considered AM, and military time ranging from 1200 to 2359 is PM.

Market_Close_Time_Hour = 15;

Market_Close_Time_Minute = 59;

Market_Open_Time_Hour = 17;

Market_Open_Time_Minute = 01;