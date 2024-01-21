Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA

Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA

 Semi-Automated Trading Assistant 

 IMPORTANT:   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Horizontal line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart and it will automatically assign Buy or Sell, then you can move it around. 

You can drag and drop the EA to a chart, and it will automatically determine the Pair and will start working. Please See the list of instruments that are pre-coded to this EA. 

List of Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, XAGUSD, XAUUSD, GBPAUD, EUSTX50, FRA40, GER30, ASX200, NDX100, JPN225, UK100, US30, SPX500, VIX, US2000, HK50, USDX, CAN60, SWI20, NTH25, UKOUSD, USOUSD, XPTUSD, XZNUSD, XNIUSD, XAUJPY, XAUEUR. 

 

Description

Unlock the power of semi-automation Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA, a versatile Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience. This innovative tool offers a seamless integration of your trading strategies with the dynamic world of chart analysis. 

Key Features:  

Horizontal Line Object Detection and Trade Execution 

                  This EA operates by intelligently detecting Horizontal Line Objects on your trading chart. It will Automatically determine if it’s a Buy or Sell order buy its color.  Utilize this feature to seamlessly integrate your predefined parameters for buying or selling.

Flexibility in Trading: 

Choose your preferred trading direction – buy or sell – based on the positioning of the Horizontal Line Object.

Trade on Your Terms: 

                  Say goodbye to constant chart monitoring and alert-watching. With this EA, simply draw your Horizontal Lines on the chart and let the EA do the rest. 

Enjoy the freedom to live your life while Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA 

automates your trades according to your predefined strategies.

Compatible with Diverse Strategies: 

Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA caters to a broad spectrum of trading styles, including but not limited to Hedging, Support and Resistance trading, and more. 

Adapt the EA to suit your unique strategies and level of experience. 

  

Versatility for Personal and Prop Firm Accounts: 

                  Whether you're managing your personal account or operating within a Proprietary firm evaluation accounts, Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA extends its capabilities to suit your trading environment. 

Ownership and Licensing: 

- The rights to this program, including but not limited to the source code, are owned by Bakyt Kenzhebek. No part of this program may be reproduced, distributed, or sold without explicit permission from the developer.
- The user (buyer) is granted a license to use this program solely for trading purposes. Any form of resale, redistribution, or sharing with third parties is strictly prohibited.
- The developer of this program does not take any responsibility for any trading losses or damages incurred by the user. The user should carefully evaluate and test the program based on their trading strategy before using it in live trading.
- By using this program, the user acknowledges and agrees to abide by these terms and conditions. Any violation of these terms may result in the termination of the user's license to use the program.
- For inquiries regarding licensing, permissions, or support, please contact y.bakyt@mail.com.

If there is/are an Error/s, please send an email to ‘y.bakyt@mail.com’ with explanation and screenshots.

 

Expert Properties explained: 

Shows Comments if equals to “True”. 

Minutes_btw_Orders = 180 – Gap in Minutes between orders. 

 "Delete Pending Order if market price moves X amounts of Pips away  from Pending Order Price."

 Delete_Pending_Order_After_X_Pips_Away = 50;

showComment  =  true   

"Take Profit and Stop Loss", could be zero, this is optional. 

Take_Profit = 0 

Stop_Loss = 0

 

Lot size for the positions. 

   Lots = 0.1  

Name for Trade Comments. Put your Comments here 

Comment_Text = "Put Your Name Here"   

   Trailing Allowed  if True. 

   Trailing_Allowed = false

 

Trailing Pips for an Open Positions 

   Trailing_Pips = 0.0 

  

New Take Profit, could be zero, this is optional. 

   New_TP = 0.0

 

   Close All Positions for the Account if Profits is more than “Total_Profit", closes All Pairs. 

   Total_Account_Profit = 100 

  

      Changning InProfit, means, if 3 or less positions are open, the Profit should be $100 (example bellow). Else if, equal or more than 3 positions the Profit is $50 and the EA will Close All positions for the Current Symbol. 

   InProfit_For_LessThan_3 = 100; 

   InProfit_For_MoreThan_3 = 50; 

   

   "Input Market Open and Close H:M". Military time is a technique of tracking hours in which the day runs from midnight to midnight and is broken into 24-hour increments. This is not the same as the 12-hour clock commonly used worldwide. For example, a military clock that reads 1930 hours is the same as 7:30 PM when using the 12-hour clock. Since military time reflects the counting up to 24 hours, AM and PM is not required. 

Like the 12-hour clock, the first two digits are the hours, and the last two represent the minutes. Military time ranging from 0000 to 1159 is considered AM, and military time ranging from 1200 to 2359 is PM.  

   Market_Close_Time_Hour = 15; 

   Market_Close_Time_Minute = 59; 

   Market_Open_Time_Hour = 17; 

   Market_Open_Time_Minute = 01;

 

 


Produits recommandés
Multi Pairs Trading
Ziheng Zhuang
Experts
Ce conseiller est un tableau de bord qui vous permet de trader plusieurs paires en un seul clic. Cliquez sur       ouvrir       Ce bouton ouvre une commande pour la paire sélectionnée. Cliquez sur       fermer       Ce bouton ferme la commande pour la paire sélectionnée. Le lot de commande est le numéro saisi par l'utilisateur. Les nombres positifs correspondent aux ordres d’achat, tandis que les nombres négatifs correspondent aux ordres de vente. Cliquez sur   le bouton Fermer   pour fermer la
Trend line Trade Assistant EA
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Experts
Trend Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant     IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Trend line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart and it will
LayerStop
Norhisham Mohd Rudin
Experts
LayerStop EA only performs an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, thus only monitor the trailing stoploss. No specific conditions are used to open pending order. Pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP will generated immediately after an Expert Advisor is attach in the chart. Suitable for News High Impact. If you already attach LayerStop EA in the chart, and want LayerStop EA performs new one an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, you need to remove LayerStop EA from chart a
Blue GAIA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Seamless portfolio of trading systems in your palm - Powered by ONNX Neural network | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue GAIA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  --> Cosmic 2 | GAIA Intro Blue GAIA EA   (' GAIA ') - is the latest edition of BlueAlgos family, uniting all the best algos and features under one-roof. Its is the true 4xMulti Systems: +------------------------------------------------
EMYR Stochastics
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (1)
Experts
The main advantage of the EA is the percentage of profitable trades that is 99% in testing over the past 2 years. He does not make many transactions, please note this. Designed primarily for the EUR/USD M30 pair . The EA Uses several indicators the main one of which is "Stochastics" Default testing parameters Initial balance = $10,000 Net profit = $27,300 Profitable trades = 99% Drawdown = 38% Other product:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products Before using it on a real acc
News Hedging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
Architect
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Experts
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. ProfitFactor is over 7. Perfect EA The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Your money will increase so fast,I promise you. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMethod There are two
Position Trader EA
LEE SAMSON
4.64 (11)
Experts
Transformez n'importe quelle stratégie de trading en une stratégie de trading de positions ou négociez les stratégies de trading de positions éprouvées basées sur le RSI et l'ADR, y compris un système de contrôle automatisé des retraits pour les positions qui évoluent contre vous. Cet EA est une évolution et une simplification de l'EA MRA qui est utilisé depuis de nombreuses années pour les stratégies de trading de positions enseignées sur le site Web Market Structure Trader. Consultez mon prof
Pisces CloseAllOrders
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Experts
Close all Positions by one click with Fast system strategy, work with every pairs. By the way you can set to "Close all Sell", "Close all Buy" and Close all Orders on a Common Setting. This is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, Not working on MetaTrader 5. Thank You FxGangster Powered by TheFxInvestment.com Twitter : @FxGangsterClub Email : Admin@TheFxinvestment.com
Grid Turpo
Horst Udo Lippert
Experts
Major Features Works on multiple pairs Multiple Entry Control Features (432 entry types) BUY/SELL trade entries or STOP/LIMIT trade entries Grid Trading Strategy with many control features feature, stops Grid Turpo trading after basket close Emergency Close All Feature Holiday Shut Down Feature Order Management/Checking Conditions Email Management – Grid Turpo talks back to you Grid Array Generation based on user input Take Profit Trader Stealth TP trader – no TP sent to broker Stealth SL featur
Angry predator
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
Experts
Opening price: $49 (6 of 10 copies left) Get your copy before price goes up! Next price: $99 Angry Predator  is a proffessional made EA with a lot of money management options, such as martingale and autolots . Its a trend based expert with standard indicators that are put together. Monitoring:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/829058   (just started) All settings are pre-defined for indicators, See screenshots for money management settings. Be careful with martingale setting if you do not
Big Drawdown Swap Hunter
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Experts
Hello guys, This is my New EA. You can try this. But first note few things.  This EA has high risk, high drawdown. So your deposit should be large enough to use this EA.  This EA use only pending orders. No complex strategy. Only use this EA for positive swap charge trades . Because some orders must hold for long term for hit TP. Use minimum lot size(0.01) to trades and use a trading account that can open 1000 open position or more. minimum deposit 10000USD or if you use cent account you can sta
FREE
LightYear EA
Carlo Carigo Jacalan
Experts
Hello Traders! Behold the LightYear EA! The LightYear EA is about consistent profits and risk management. LightYear EA will protect your hard earned money and keep it consistently growing. Symbols: Any Timeframe : M5(very important) Inputs: TakeProfitPips = Set TP pips(default is 15 pips) *spread/commission/swaps exclusive Startlot = Lot size TrailingStopLossPips = Trailing SL for unprecedented reversal TrailingStopLoss = Switch between on or off StopLossLevel = EA will automatically set SL, m
Limit Scalper
Heiko Kendziorra
5 (1)
Experts
Buy the dip - sell the spike. This simple strategy, executed with limit orders, makes slippage your friend. The extended Take Profit sets no limits to profits, often profits far above the normal scalping profit are achieved. See screenshots below. No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1495331   The default settings   are for   GBPUSD M5   chart.   Timing is important!   Set   SetUTC   (GMT) according to the timezone of
Pending Orders at any particular Time
Leonid Basis
Experts
This EA opens any combination of Pending Orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit) at any particular Time (Hour and Minutes) and closes all existing pending orders in case you do not need them. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: nHour: at what Hour you want to open any Pending Orders. nMinotes: at what Minute of Hour you want to open any Pending Orders. DeleteAllPendings : if true , then all pe
Master MA EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Master MA EA MT4  is an advisor with an adaptive system for "Resolving" a basket of orders   can also be used   to restore unprofitable positions on the account. The signal uses the direction of the exponential moving averages, average daily volatility, then   builds an order grid if the price deviates. The grid step is configurable, and if the price goes against us, then after a certain number of orders, the account recovery function (Drawdown Reduction) is activated, the most distant unprofita
Reiona
Ubaidillah
Experts
Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
Dolphin
Salman A A A T Bakhash
Experts
Live results: - Click Here . - Click Here . Manual File: you can find it Here in Telegram Group . What's new ... Click Here . Set files ... Click Here . By using Dolphin Expert you open a lot of new possibilities to your trading. It has a lot of customization and flexibility that no other expert in the markets offers! You can choose the strategy  based on rules or sequence of rules you define than  assign this rules to enter 1st order or/and enter cooling orders or/and enter boosting order
Wardtrade17
Ahmed Wardan Atik
5 (1)
Experts
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (165)
Experts
VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), qui est capable de par étapes pour fermer de nombreuses postes de marché avec un profit donné par le commerçant. La fermeture progressive des petites pièces aide à réduire rapidement et efficacement les risques. L'algorithme de stratégie commerciale comprend plusieurs stratégies de trading soigneusement élaborées . La stratégie fondamentale consiste à créer une grille de positions et une fermeture partielle des positions avec un profit fixe. Le rob
NitroFX
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
NitroFX is a fully automated Expert Advisor.  NitroFX is a systematic trading system that involves planning, trading strategies, conducting multiple back tests, and collecting statistics, which will help the system to be more accurate and increase profitability. NitroFX uses effective risk management tools, Trailing stop and Breakeven point . A trailing stop is a stop that automatically adjusts to market movement. This means it will follow your position when the market moves in your favor, and
North Star EA
Zhongqu Wu
Experts
North Star EA is a trend EA, not  a Martin  EA,  non optimized EA.  just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests.  Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！        North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators an
RSI Strategies EA
Tonny Obare
4.33 (3)
Experts
RSI strategies EA supports multiple RSI based strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing RSI strategy, through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable RSI strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in the EA are simply place holders. Before
Intelligent Moving Bot MT4
Denys Babiak
Experts
Intelligent Moving Bot — Adaptive EA with Neural Optimization Intelligent Moving Bot is a fully autonomous EA built on the Intelligent Moving indicator. It uses a dynamic MA, ATR-based deviation bands, and virtual trades with a perceptron to optimize parameters on the fly — with no repainting and no manual curve-fitting. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148151 Intelligent Moving indicator is available here =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/
Trader Assistant Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Trader Assistant Pro  is an automatic trading EA that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protection or trailing-stop rules. This EA is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk in line with your parameters, but also can assist in protecting and maximizing your potential profits, or minimizing losses, in real-time. With this EA, the only thing you have to do is to enter trades by your own strategy. Product
MT4 Alert to Telegram
Heka Maju Online Trading
Utilitaires
MT4 Alert to Telegram   MT4 Alert to Telegram is tool, which sends selected trades to telegram channel. Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel. Tool can send multiple charts and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), and closed triggered. functions - user can custom self-sending message text even in their native language - user can send own advertisement text periodically - attach expert in one chart an
Trailing Complex v02
Clim Fandeev
Experts
Trailing Complex is a Stop Loss trailing system that includes 9 components: Setting SL on the level based on the specified loss percentage of the deposit. Moving SL to breakeven. Standard trailing. PriceChennel based trailing. Fractals based trailing. The ATR indicator based trailing. MA based trailing Parabolic SAR based trailing Trailing based on a user drawn trend line. Any of the components can work alone or in combination with others. System settings allow to work with one symbol and scan a
Trailing Complex
Andrei Fandeev
4 (1)
Experts
Trailing Complex is a Stop Loss trailing system that includes 9 components: Setting SL on the level based on the specified loss percentage of the deposit. Moving SL to breakeven. Standard trailing. PriceChennel based trailing. Fractals based trailing. The ATR indicator based trailing. MA based trailing Parabolic SAR based trailing Trailing based on a user drawn trend line. Any of the components can work alone or in combination with others. System settings allow to work with one symbol and scan
Qiwi EA
Valiantsin Pyrkin
5 (1)
Experts
Qiwi EA   is a fully automatic Forex trading system. The system monitors the trend, tracks the actions of large traders in the Asian session and trades with them. The expert does not use dangerous trading methods, does not use a high frequency of transactions, and most importantly, is not sensitive to the spread. An expert is also suitable for dispersal of a deposit. Several trading modes: aggressive, calm. It all depends on your preference. I am ready to help you set up an expert for a
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Atlantis EA suit une stratégie de cassure spécifiquement conçue pour l'or afin de tirer profit des fortes variations de prix qui surviennent lorsque le marché de l'or franchit des seuils clés d'offre et de demande. Il ne s'agit ni d'une stratégie de martingale ni d'une stratégie de grille. L'EA utilise un stop suiveur et intègre un stop automatique en cas de changement de tendance. Cet EA recherche les configurations de trading optimales 24h/24. Paire recommandée : XAU/USD (unités de temps : M1
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Système de trading entièrement automatisé. Un indicateur classique est utilisé comme signaux   MACD , qui combine un indicateur de tendance avec un oscillateur pour détecter les points d'entrée. Utilise la moyenne, la fonction de fermeture du premier et du dernier panier d'ordres et la fonction de calcul automatique du lot. Possède un tableau de bord avancé et trois types de notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantages: Système de tr
Plus de l'auteur
Rectangle Lines Trade Assistant EA
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Experts
Rectangle Lines Trade Assistant EA   Semi-Automated Trading Assistant   Description :   Unlock the power of semi-automation   Rectangle Lines Trade Assistant EA , a versatile Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience. This innovative tool offers a seamless integration of your trading strategies with the dynamic world of chart analysis. Key   Features :     Rectangle Object Detection and Trade Execution                 This EA operates by intelligently detecting Rectangle Object
Trend line Trade Assistant EA
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Experts
Trend Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant     IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Trend line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart and it will
Regression Channel Trade Assistant EA
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Experts
Regression Channel Trade Assistant EA   Semi-Automated Trading Assistant   Please be advised, that the Linear Regression Channel Indicator is a highly powerful tool for those who possess a comprehensive understanding of its functionality. We strongly recommend investing time in educating oneself on its proper utilization to harness its full potential. Description :   Unlock the power of semi-automation   Regression Channel Trade Assistant EA , a versatile Expert Advisor designed to enhance your
Trend line Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Utilitaires
Trend Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant      IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Trend line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart and it wil
Horizontal lines Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Utilitaires
Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant      IMPORTANT :     On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Horizontal line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Utilitaires
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant Rectangle Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant       IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Rectangle line and move/ drag it around the chart, by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Test
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis