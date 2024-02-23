Golden Buzzer
- Experts
- Moses Ngala Charo
- Version: 1.40
- Mise à jour: 23 février 2024
- Activations: 8
Overview:
Golden Buzzer is a two-in-one Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It executes trades using two complementary strategies, referred to as Strategy 1 and Strategy 2. Both strategies are built on similar trading principles but differ in execution style, allowing for dynamic and diversified trading behavior.
You can configure the EA to run Strategy 1, Strategy 2, or both simultaneously, giving traders full flexibility over how the EA operates.
Key Features:
-
Built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Two independent strategies in one EA
-
Flexible control to use either or both strategies
-
Full risk and trade management features
-
Compounding logic with customizable lot sizing
-
Time-based trading control for session filtering
-
Trailing stop functionality for dynamic trade exits
Input Parameters:
-
Max Spread — Maximum allowable spread in points
-
Magic Number for Strategy 1 & 2 — Unique identifiers for each strategy's trades
-
Comment — Trade comment label
-
Select Strategy to Use — Choose Strategy 1, Strategy 2, or both
-
Compounding Balance Value — Balance threshold for activating compounding (in account currency)
-
Lot Size for Compounding — Fixed lot size when compounding is used
-
Strategy 1 Take Profit / Stop Loss — TP and SL in pips
-
Strategy 2 Take Profit / Stop Loss — TP and SL in pips
-
Maximum Order Count for Strategy 1 & 2 — Controls max open positions for each strategy
-
Use Trailing Stop — Enable or disable trailing stop
-
Trailing Start / Stop / Step — Trailing stop parameters (in pips)
-
Start Time (GMT+3) — Hour to start trading
-
End Time (GMT+3) — Hour to stop trading
Recommendations:
-
Best used on XAUUSD (Gold) chart
-
Suitable for M15, M5, and M1 timeframes
-
Ensure proper spread and execution conditions for optimal performance
Golden Buzzer MT4 offers a flexible, powerful gold trading engine with two configurable strategies and built-in compounding and trailing logic. Whether you're scalping or using short-term momentum strategies, this EA provides the tools to automate your Gold trading with precision.