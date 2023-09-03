RangeGridEA
- Experts
- Alessio Fabiani
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 2 octobre 2023
The EA creates a grid of equally spaced pending limit orders taking into account:
- The current price; sell-limit above / buy-limit below
- The trading range; computed by using the weekly highs and lows
The EA then manages the orders while they have been executed.
The logic is:
IF #EXECUTED ORDERS == 2
OPEN NEW LIMIT AT THE PEN. PRICE
IF #EXECUTED ORDERS > TOT - 2
RESET THE LIMIT ORDERS TO RANGE
- check the video for the full strategy at: https://youtu.be/f_ebFsGpIZQ?si=k8IBWe4qJxpz2zjJ
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note