RangeGridEA

The EA creates a grid of equally spaced pending limit orders taking into account:

- The current price; sell-limit above / buy-limit below

- The trading range; computed by using the weekly highs and lows

The EA then manages the orders while they have been executed.

The logic is:

IF #EXECUTED ORDERS == 2

OPEN NEW LIMIT AT THE PEN. PRICE

IF #EXECUTED ORDERS > TOT - 2

RESET THE LIMIT ORDERS TO RANGE

- check the video for the full strategy at: https://youtu.be/f_ebFsGpIZQ?si=k8IBWe4qJxpz2zjJ



