Overview:

Multipound Scalper MT4 is a multicurrency Expert Advisor developed for short-term trading. It uses a customizable trading time filter combined with proven technical indicators — Moving Averages and Bollinger Bands — to identify high-probability market entries and exits.

Designed for traders seeking a structured scalping approach, this EA includes built-in risk control and flexible symbol selection.

Key Features:

Supports multiple currency pairs

Custom trading session hours

Trade signals based on Moving Averages and Bollinger Bands

Adjustable risk and money management options

Suitable for fast-execution trading environments

Input Parameters:

EA Comment — Label to identify trades placed by the EA

Fixed Lot Size — Used when risk-based trading is disabled

Use Risk — If true, lot size is calculated based on risk percentage

Risk Percentage — e.g., 2 = 2% of account balance per trade

Stop Loss (pips) — Required; must not be set to 0

Take Profit (pips) — Target profit level in pips

Start Hour — Start of trading window (24-hour format)

End Hour — End of trading window (24-hour format)

Symbols To Trade — Comma-separated list of symbols for multicurrency trading

Recommendations:

Optimized for use on M5 or M15 timeframes

Best results observed on CHF pairs

Default settings are balanced for general use but can be adjusted as needed

This MT4 version of Multipound Scalper is ideal for traders looking to automate a proven scalping strategy across multiple currencies with full control over risk, trade timing, and position sizing.



