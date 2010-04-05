Overview:

Golden Buzzer is a two-in-one Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It executes trades using two complementary strategies, referred to as Strategy 1 and Strategy 2. Both strategies are built on similar trading principles but differ in execution style, allowing for dynamic and diversified trading behavior.

You can configure the EA to run Strategy 1, Strategy 2, or both simultaneously, giving traders full flexibility over how the EA operates.

Key Features:

Built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD)

Two independent strategies in one EA

Flexible control to use either or both strategies

Full risk and trade management features

Compounding logic with customizable lot sizing

Time-based trading control for session filtering

Trailing stop functionality for dynamic trade exits

Input Parameters:

Max Spread — Maximum allowable spread in points

Magic Number for Strategy 1 & 2 — Unique identifiers for each strategy's trades

Comment — Trade comment label

Select Strategy to Use — Choose Strategy 1, Strategy 2, or both

Compounding Balance Value — Balance threshold for activating compounding (in account currency)

Lot Size for Compounding — Fixed lot size when compounding is used

Strategy 1 Take Profit / Stop Loss — TP and SL in pips

Strategy 2 Take Profit / Stop Loss — TP and SL in pips

Maximum Order Count for Strategy 1 & 2 — Controls max open positions for each strategy

Use Trailing Stop — Enable or disable trailing stop

Trailing Start / Stop / Step — Trailing stop parameters (in pips)

Start Time (GMT+3) — Hour to start trading

End Time (GMT+3) — Hour to stop trading

Recommendations:

Best used on XAUUSD (Gold) chart

Suitable for M15, M5, and M1 timeframes

Ensure proper spread and execution conditions for optimal performance

Golden Buzzer MT4 offers a flexible, powerful gold trading engine with two configurable strategies and built-in compounding and trailing logic. Whether you're scalping or using short-term momentum strategies, this EA provides the tools to automate your Gold trading with precision.



