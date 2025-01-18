Hedge DCA Master
- Version: 1.61
- Mise à jour: 18 janvier 2025
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it.
This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy.
Live Account with startlot 0.04 : Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4
Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704
www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507
The Key point:
- Use my custom free indicator, you can download here and place it under folder mql4/Indicators
- Use provided setting for: Gold M15, EURAUD M15, GBPUSD M15, USDCAD M15, USDCHF M15, XPTUSD M15 (Platinum)
- 5 Entry Strategy
- 7 Exit Strategy
- Dynamic TP
- Pruning each side( buy or sell side) ( pruning = close strategy with most profit and least profit )
- Pruning Hedge ( buy and sell) to reduce drawdown, activated when order above the preset numbers
Use money management and balance from this data, after version 1.5 work in Gold M15(MaxDD=2145USD), EURAUD M15(MaxDD=627USD), GBPUSD M15(MaxDD=588USD), USDCHF M15(MaxDD=968USD), BTCUSD M15(MaxDD=735USD), XPTUSD M15 (Platinum)(MaxDD=1421USD)
MaxDD data backtested 2019-2025 with icmarket real account data. Disclaimer:
Past performance is no guarantee of future results
Use bigger balance to trade more secure. MT5 version is here