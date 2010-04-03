Flag Pattern Scan v5
Introduction
Flag patterns are an important tool for technical traders. Flags are generally considered to be a period of consolidation where the price of a security is caught in a range after a sharp move. Flag Pattern Scanner analyzes the pattern’s direction, shape, and volume making a trading position.
Flag Pattern Scanner can be found as an entry pattern for the continuation of an established trend, The formation usually occurs after a strong trending move. Also Flag Pattern Scanner finds Bullish flags that it can form after an uptrend or bearish form after a downtrend, or even The pattern forms at the midpoint of a full swing and shows the start of new moving.
Flag Pattern Scanner Indicator
Scan, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely done by Flag Pattern Scanner indicator; All you do is "press the scan button". It sends alert and push notification on your mobile.