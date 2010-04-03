Flag Pattern Scan v5

Introduction

Flag patterns are an important tool for technical traders. Flags are generally considered to be a period of consolidation where the price of a security is caught in a range after a sharp move. Flag Pattern Scanner analyzes the pattern’s direction, shape, and volume making a trading position.

Flag Pattern Scanner can be found as an entry pattern for the continuation of an established trend, The formation usually occurs after a strong trending move. Also Flag Pattern Scanner finds Bullish flags that it can form after an uptrend or bearish form after a downtrend, or even The pattern forms at the midpoint of a full swing and shows the start of new moving.





Flag Pattern Scanner Indicator

It is easy for a trader to recognize patterns on scanner chart by scanning many charts and time frames in same time without trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically scan all symbols and time frames to find possible patterns in one chart. Scan, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely done by Flag Pattern Scanner indicator; All you do is "press the scan button". It sends alert and push notification on your mobile.

How To Work Default setting is best practice and you can just add it on chart and use Flag Pattern Scanner indicator , then you have signals with entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit by clear signal to decide a strong trade.



