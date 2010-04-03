Gann Method Scan MT5

- Real price is 80$ - 55% Discount (It is 35$ now) - It is enabled for 2 purchases.

Contact me for extra bonus tool, instruction or any questions!

- Non-repaint, No lag

- I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support.

- Lifetime update free

Introduction

W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional chart patterns. This method integrates geometry, time cycles, and even astrology to predict market movements accurately.

Gann showed the price and time move in harmony. It forms predictable angles and patterns. By analyzing these elements, traders should identify support, resistance, and trend reversals. 

Gann Method Scanner uses Gann techniques with easy signals for traders.


Gann Method Scanner Indicator

It is easy for a trader to recognize patterns on scanner chart by scanning many charts and time frames in same time without trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically scan all symbols and time frames to find possible patterns in one chart.

Scan, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely done by Gann Method Scanner indicator; All you do is "press the scan button". It sends alert and push notification on your mobile.


Advantages

      - Lifetime update free

      - Non-repaint

      - No lag


How To Work

Default setting is best practice and you can just add it on chart and use Gann Method Scanner indicator, then you have signals with entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit by clear signal to decide a strong trade.




Produits recommandés
Quantum Channel Pro
Teng Fei Zhu
Indicateurs
Quantum Channel Pro est un outil révolutionnaire d'analyse de volatilité multicanal conçu pour identifier les tendances, les points de retournement et le bruit du marché. Grâce à des canaux d'écart-type adaptatifs, il trace trois niveaux (interne, moyen et externe) pour aider les traders à prendre des décisions plus précises. Fonctionnalités clés: Trois canaux intelligents (1σ, 2σ, 3σ) Statistiques de probabilité en temps réel Filtrage adaptatif du bruit Compatible avec tous les horizons tempore
Visual Momentum Flow Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Visual Momentum Flow Indicator: Decode the Market's True Intent Are you tired of indicators that only work in trending markets, leaving you confused during consolidations? Do you struggle to distinguish between a genuine momentum breakout and a false move within a ranging market? The Visual Momentum Flow Indicator is your solution. This meticulously engineered tool is designed not just to follow trends, but to interpret the very character of the market, giving you a distinct edge by clearly ide
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Protected highs lows and trend detected
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: + add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) + add  Retracements  value to buffer when Show Retracements When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure S
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Super Trend Trading View 5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT5
Modified Bollinger Bands
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Indicateurs
The standard Bollinger Bands indicator has been improved by integrating additional indications from the Standard Deviation indicator (StdDev), which gives an additional filter for confirming trading signals. In addition, the color of the indicator's lines shows the beginning of a trend, its development and exhaustion. This indicator has a signal block that notifies the trader of the beginning of the trend on any time frame to which it is attached. Settings Type of messages - select the type of
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
Indicateurs
Nous vous présentons l' Oscillateur Heikin Ashi RSI ! Cet indicateur combine les concepts des bougies Heikin Ashi avec l'indicateur RSI (Relative Strength Index) pour produire un format de type oscillateur qui peut être utilisé pour filtrer une partie du bruit associé aux lectures standards du RSI. Cela offre aux traders une représentation plus fluide des conditions du marché. Voici quelques articles pour en savoir plus sur le RSI et les bougies Heikin Ashi : https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r
SMC Drawing tool
Yue Li
Utilitaires
Due to limitations in MetaTrader 5, this indicator cannot be run in the Strategy Tester. To see it in action, you can download the demo version. SMC Drawing Tool User Guide Function Overview The SMC Drawing Tool is a professional technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a variety of drawing tools, a smart labeling system, and supports multi-timeframe display and chart synchronization features. Main Functions Drawing Tools Trendline (Q key): Draws trendlines and adds labels.
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
Quantum RefleX
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicateurs
Quantum Reflex Indicator (BUY 1 Get 3) **Free 1.  Ritz EANEHA Hybrid KAMA_HA or Ritz KAMA Candle, 2. Support Resistance Market Structure Kuantum Reflex is a momentum-based oscillator indicator designed to deliver fast, accurate, and adaptive market insights . Built for real-time trading environments, it enables traders to spot rapid trend reversals , identify overbought/oversold levels , and combine short-term cross signals with higher-timeframe trend confirmation. Key Features Visual Cros
SBA scalping v75
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Indicateurs
ini adalah indikator khusus digunakan untuk trading di binary.com dengan pair volatility 75. indikator ini sangat simpel dan mudah digunakan baik untuk yang sudah profesional atau pun yang baru dalam dunia trading terutama yang baru di market volatility 75.indikator ini lebih bertujuan untuk scalping trader dan menggunakan timeframe M1 sebagai acuan untuk entry. this is a special indicator used to trade at binary.com with a volatility pair of 75. this indicator is very simple and easy to use bot
KopierMaschineMT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilitaires
KopierMaschine - локальный копировщик сделок между различными счетами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5 в любом направлении расположенных на одном компьютере с интуитивно понятным интерфейсом. Направления копирования: MT4 --> MT5 MT4 --> MT4 MT5 --> MT5 MT5 --> MT4 для копирования между терминалами MetaTrader 4 и   MetaTrader   5 необходимо приобрести версию продукта   KopierMaschine  для    MetaTrader  4 Особенности Программа работает в двух режимах Master и Slave На один подчиненный счет можно копир
Ichimoku Aiko MTF
Michael Jonah Randriamampionontsoa
Indicateurs
Ichimoku Aiko MTF is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It is a multi-timeframe indicator so you don't need to change the chart timeframe when you want to see the ichimoku clouds on a higher timeframe.  eg. The chart timeframe is M15 and you want to see on the M15 timeframe chart the H1 ichimoku indicators (the ichimoku in Metatrader can't do that) that's why you need to use Ichimoku Aiko MTF.
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Le niveau Premium est un indicateur unique avec une précision de plus de 80 % des prédictions correctes ! Cet indicateur a été testé par les meilleurs Trading Specialists depuis plus de deux mois ! L'indicateur de l'auteur que vous ne trouverez nulle part ailleurs ! À partir des captures d'écran, vous pouvez constater par vous-même la précision de cet outil ! 1 est idéal pour le trading d'options binaires avec un délai d'expiration de 1 bougie. 2 fonctionne sur toutes les paires de devises
Supply Demand And Turncoat Indicator
Muzeyen Yilmaz
Indicateurs
Think of an indicator that instantly shows you all supports, resistances and turncoats and can send a notification to your phone or an alarm on your computer. In addition to all these, it groups how many times it has entered each field and, accordingly, the strength of the field. Supply Demand And Turncoat is at your service. Setup for any TimeFrame and Chart you want and enjoy easy trading. Features: Ability to select the fields to be shown (weak, untested, turncoat, verified, proven) Merge fie
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicateurs
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
DeMarker Alerts MT5
Yurij Izyumov
Indicateurs
You can avoid constant monitoring of computer screen waiting for the DeMarker signal while receiving push notifications to a mobile terminal or a sound alert on the screen about all required events, by using this indicator - DeMarker Alerts. In fact, it is the replacement of the standard indicator with which you will never miss the oscillator signals. If you don't know the benefits of DeMarker or how to use it, please read here . If you need signals of a more popular RSI indicator, use RSI Alert
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicateurs
Version MT4   |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit la structure d'onde correcte du marché et les niveaux de Fibonacci qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conseiller-Assis
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicateurs
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicateurs
Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector Description: The Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector is a professional tool that automatically identifies Bullish & Bearish Divergences on your chart using the Stochastic Oscillator . It helps traders detect early reversals , hidden momentum changes , and trend continuation signals without the need for manual analysis. Whether you trade Forex, Indices, Stocks, or Crypto , this tool provides clear divergence signals with arrows and trendlines – allowin
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicateurs
L'une des séquences de numéros s'appelle « Séquence des incendies de forêt ». Il a été reconnu comme l'une des plus belles nouvelles séquences. Sa principale caractéristique est que cette séquence évite les tendances linéaires, même les plus courtes. C'est cette propriété qui a constitué la base de cet indicateur. Lors de l'analyse d'une série chronologique financière, cet indicateur essaie de rejeter toutes les options de tendance possibles. Et seulement s'il échoue, il reconnaît alors la prés
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'un indicateur MTF des niveaux de support et de résistance basé sur les   extremums de l'indicateur Advanced ZigZag Dynamic   et/ou   Extended Fractals   avec des étiquettes de prix (peut être désactivé). Des TF plus élevés peuvent être sélectionnés pour le mode MTF. Par défaut, les niveaux sont générés en fonction des points indicateurs ZigZag. Les points indicateurs de fractales peuvent également être utilisés avec ZigZag ou à sa place. Afin de simplifier l'utilisation et d'économis
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicateurs
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Indicateurs
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
Level Plus
Mehmet Deniz Cicek
Indicateurs
Levels Plus Indicator Overview The Levels Plus Indicator is a sophisticated and highly effective tool designed for traders who seek to identify key price levels in the market. This indicator combines multiple key levels and Volume Profile Point of Control (POC) lines to provide a comprehensive view of the market structure. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, the Levels Plus Indicator offers valuable insights that can help you make informed trading decisions. Key Fe
Fit Line Trending
Ta Thi Thuy Linh
Indicateurs
Fit line supports to extrapolation next movement of market, support for buy/sell decision. Indicator using spline algorithm to extrapolation.  You can change number of spline with parameter "PointsNumber" and number of extrapolation point with "ExtrapolateBars". Eextrapolation points will be save into csv format, with prefix in parameter "PointsPrefix", and store in folder File of Data Folder.
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Gold Position Box Signals Pro
Tahir Mehmood
Indicateurs
Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 – Indicateur Technique Multicadre pour XAUUSD Aperçu Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 est un indicateur personnalisé pour MetaTrader 5 conçu pour le trading de XAUUSD. Il combine croisements de moyennes mobiles, niveaux de stop loss/take profit basés sur la volatilité, visualisation des positions et analyse de tendance multicadre. L’outil aide les traders à identifier des points d’entrée potentiels et à gérer leurs positions avec un affichage clair sur le g
Plus de l'auteur
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.86 (7)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
Gann Method Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 50% Discount (It is 39$ now) -   It is enabled for a week Contact me for extra bonus   tool, instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional chart patterns. This method integrates geom
Breakout Retest Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product: Bitcoin Expert Introduction The Breakout and Retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Man
Breakout and Retest Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
4.65 (52)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 40% Discount (It is 49$ now) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. Contact me for instruction, add group and any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product:   Bitcoin Expert Introduction The breakout and retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest stra
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Experts
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. After purchase, You will receive  Gold Expert   for  Free ! Contact me for this  BONUS ! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between u
Flag Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Indicateurs
-   Real price is 80$   - 50% Discount ( It is 39$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Related Product:  Gold Expert  ,  Professor EA - Non-repaint - Lifetime update free I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Flag patterns are an important tool for technical traders. Flags are generally considered to be a period of consolidation where the price of a security is caught in a range afte
Break Retest EURUSD
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
It is FREE on EURUSD chart. All Symbols version! Contact me for any questions Introduction The breakout and retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The   break and retest   strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Many false breakouts start with a candlestick that breaks out of a level but ends with an immediate candlestick that brings the price back into the level. The
FREE
Breakout Trend Scanner MT5
Elif Kaya
Indicateurs
Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and breakout trend. The Elliott Wave pattern that is f
Breakout Trend Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
Indicateurs
- Real price is 70$ - 50% Discount (It is 35$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and
Gold Trade Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Experts
-   Real price is 1000$   - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Gold Trade Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester can't filter critical news. Gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Gold was the basis of economic capitalism for hundreds of years until the repeal of the Gold standard, which led to the expansion of a flat currency system in which paper money doesn't have an implied b
Gold Trade Expert MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
- Real price is 1000$ - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Gold Trade Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester can't filter critical news. Gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Gold was the basis of economic capitalism for hundreds of years until the repeal of the Gold standard, which led to the expansion of a flat currency system in which paper money doesn't have an implied backi
V Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
-   Real price is 90$   - 50% Discount ( It is 45$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops (or Fibonacci Retracement) are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and posi
Triangle Pattern Scan MT4
Elif Kaya
Indicateurs
-   Real price is 60$   - 50% Discount ( It is 30$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction Triangle chart patterns are used in   technical analysis , which is a trading strategy that involves charts and patterns that help traders identify trends in the market to make predictions about future performance.   Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator It is usually difficult for a trader to recognize classic patterns on a chart, as well as searching for dozens of charts and time f
Triple Top Bottom Scan v4
Elif Kaya
Indicateurs
Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction Chart patterns   are an essential tool traders and investors use to analyze the future price movements of securities. One such pattern is the triple bottom or the triple top pattern, which can provide valuable insights into potential price reversals. This pattern forms when a security reaches a low   price level   three times before reversing upward or reaches a high price level three times before reversing downward.   Triple Top Bottom P
Professor EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Experts
-   Real price is 1000$   - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Professor Expert opens   automatically   trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. After purchase, You can receive  Bitcoin Expert  or  Gold Trade Expert  for  Free ! Contact me for this  BONUS ! No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester is not covered critical news. The most popular forex markets is the EUR/USD pair, which connects two of the world's biggest economies. The euro and U.S. dollar (EUR/USD) major currenc
SMC Scan MT4
Elif Kaya
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 55% Discount (It is 35$ now) -   It is enabled for 2 purchases. Contact me for extra   bonus   tool, instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Introduction Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy was initially popularized the Inner Circle Trading (ICT) method which is claimed to be the evolved version of the SMC.  Essent
V Patterns Scanner MT5
Elif Kaya
Indicateurs
Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops  (or Fibonacci Retracement)  are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and position themselves accordingly.  V pattern is a powerful bul
Flag Pattern Scan v5
Elif Kaya
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 60% Discount (It is 30$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Related Product:  Gold Trade Expert MT5  ,  Professor EA - Non-repaint - Lifetime update free I just sell my products in   Elif Kaya Profile , any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Flag patterns are an important tool for technical traders. Flags are generally considered to be a period of consolidation where the price of a security is caught in a ran
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis