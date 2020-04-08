Chart Pattern MT4

Introduction to Chart Pattern MT

Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you can get the full benefit of this multiple timeframe chart pattern scanner.


Detectable Chart Patterns

Chart Pattern MT can detect the chart patterns including Triangle (Pattern Code = 0), Falling Wedge (Pattern Code = 1), Rising Wedge (Pattern Code = 2), Double Top (Pattern Code = 3), Double Bottom (Pattern Code = 4), Head and Shoulder (Pattern Code = 5), Reverse of Head and Shoulder (Pattern Code = 6), Cup and Handle or Cup with Handle (Pattern Code = 7), Reverse of Cup and Handle or Cup with Handle (Pattern Code = 8).


Japanese Candlestick Patterns

Chart Pattern MT can detect the 52 Japanese Candlestic Pattern including Doji Star, Hammer, Englufing, etc


Main Features

  • Pattern Detection in Indicator Window: Detected Patterns are located in the indicator window for your market analysis. To view or hide, just click the Circle button in the indicator window.
  • Pattern Detection in Main Window: Detected patterns are also located in the main window for your market analysis. To view or hide, just click the circle button in the main window.
  • Call Patterns: You can also call any patterns at the desired location in your chart. To access Call Pattern feature, click call button. Now you will have pointer in your chart. Move the pointer anywhere in your chart to located patterns, then click “Call” button again. You will see patterns corresponding to the location of pointer.
  • Multiple Timeframe Pattern Detection: You can also scan above patterns across different timeframe from one indicator. You can also switch on and off any specific timeframe per your need. Please note that Multiple Timeframe Pattern Detection requires much heavier computation.
  • Pattern Locking: You can also lock any patterns in your chart for your future use. Just click over Lock button to lock patterns in your chart.


Indicator Input Setting

Chart Pattern MT uses extremely sophisticated pattern algorithm exclusive to this indicator only. At the same time, it provides extremely simple user interface. You can also receive alert when new patterns are detected. Most of time you can use default setting. Each input is self-explanatory in their name field.

  • Timeframe to detect Patterns: Timeframe of pattern detection
  • Indicator Period: 3 to 100 only (Use default = 50)
  • Bars To Scan: 1000 is default. You can increase but it can be heavy on your computer
  • Show Pattern At Alert: If this is set to true, then new pattern will be automatically draw as it is detected first time. Since you can access to all the patterns from circle button, you can set this to false if you wish.
  • Enable sound alert: input for sound alert
  • Send email alert:  input for email alert
  • Send notification : input for push notification

Following inputs are to control buttons. You will use default-setting most of time. You can change the input only if you have encounter some exceptional case.

  • Circle Button Gap (Indicator Window):
  • Button Coordinate X (Main Window):
  • Button Coordinate Y (Main Window):
  • Button Width (Main Window):
  • Button Height (Main Window):
  • Button Text Size (Main Window):

Yet, there are some other inputs for controlling colour and multiple timeframe pattern detection. We will leave them out here because they are too obvious.


Trading Strategy Guide

Using Wedge, Triangle, Double Top, Double Bottom, Head and Shoulder and Cup with Handle patterns are documented in the link below. It is highly recommended to read this article below before trading.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750388


Important Note

This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.


Produits recommandés
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.56 (9)
Indicateurs
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicateurs
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Price Breakout Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.55 (11)
Indicateurs
Price Breakout pattern Scanner is the automatic scanner for traders and investors. It can detect following patterns automatically from your chart. Head and Shoulder - Common tradable pattern. Reverse Head and Shoulder - This pattern is the reverse formation of the Head and Shoulder. Double Top - When the price hits resistance level twice and decline toward the support level, the trader can anticipate sudden bearish breakout through the support level. Double Bottom - The double bottom pattern is
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Indicateurs
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
Excessive Momentum Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Introduction Excessive Momentum Indicator is the momentum indicator to measure the excessive momentum directly from raw price series. Hence, this is an extended price action and pattern trading. Excessive Momentum Indicator was originally developed by Young Ho Seo. This indicator demonstrates the concept of Equilibrium Fractal Wave and Practical Application at the same time. Excessive Momentum detects the market anomaly. Excessive momentum will give us a lot of clue about potential reversal and
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicateurs
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
True SnD
Indra Lukmana
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This Supply & Demand indicator uses a unique price action detection to calculate and measures the supply & demand area. The indicator will ensure the area are fresh and have a significant low risk zone. Our Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. Trading idea You may set pending orders along the supply & demand area. You may enter a trade directly upon price hit the specific area (after a rejection confirmed). Input parameters Signal - Set
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicateurs
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Fibonacci Volatility Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Introduction to Fibonacci Volatility Indicator Volatility indicator can help you to detect any statistical advantage for your trading. Especially, if you are trading with Price Action and Price Patterns, then we recommend to use the Volatility indicator together with your strategy. Especically, Fibonacci Volatility indicator combines the market volatiltiy with Fibonacci Analysis to provide you more advanced volatiltiy indicator. Main Features Fibonacci Volatility in Z score Configuration Mode Fi
M W Pattern Pro
Noiros Tech
4.14 (7)
Indicateurs
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicateurs
VR Cub est un indicateur permettant d'obtenir des points d'entrée de haute qualité. L'indicateur a été développé pour faciliter les calculs mathématiques et simplifier la recherche de points d'entrée dans un poste. La stratégie de trading pour laquelle l'indicateur a été rédigé prouve son efficacité depuis de nombreuses années. La simplicité de la stratégie de trading est son grand avantage, qui permet même aux traders débutants de négocier avec succès avec elle. VR Cub calcule les points d'ouve
Reversal Pattern AI
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Reversal Pattern AI is a groundbreaking advancement in indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical technical analysis methods. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals.Thanks to its hybrid model, which utilizes price action analysis, volume, volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions. Reversal Pattern A
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
Fibo Eminence Signal
Ricky Andreas
Indicateurs
BONUS INDICATOR HERE :  https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools Trading Flow Using Fibo Eminence Signal 1️⃣ Wait for the Fibonacci to Auto-Draw The system automatically detects swings (from high to low or vice versa) Once the Fibonacci levels appear, the indicator sends an alert notification “Fibonacci detected! Zone is ready.” 2️⃣ Check the Entry Zone Look at the ENTRY LINE (blue zone) This is the recommended SELL entry area (if the Fibonacci is drawn from top to bottom) Wait for the price to enter
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicateurs
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicateurs
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
KT Renko Patterns analyse le graphique Renko brique par brique afin de détecter des figures techniques bien connues, fréquemment utilisées par les traders sur divers marchés financiers. Par rapport aux graphiques basés sur le temps, les Renko offrent une vue épurée, rendant les figures plus faciles à reconnaître et à exploiter. KT Renko Patterns comprend plusieurs figures Renko, dont la majorité sont expliquées en détail dans le livre “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” de Prashant Shah. Un
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « RSI SPEED » pour MT4 : excellent outil prédictif, sans retouche. - Le calcul de cet indicateur est basé sur des équations physiques. Le RSI SPEED est la dérivée première du RSI lui-même. - Le RSI SPEED est idéal pour scalper les entrées dans la direction de la tendance principale. - Utilisez-le en combinaison avec un indicateur de tendance approprié, par exemple HTF MA (comme sur les images). - L'indicateur RSI SPEED indique la vitesse à laquelle le RSI change de dire
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
Indicateurs
This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicateurs
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Indicateurs
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicateurs
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'une stratégie simple basée sur les niveaux BREAKOUT et FIBONACCI. Après une évasion, soit le marché poursuit son mouvement directement vers les niveaux 161, 261 et 423 ou, revient au niveau de 50 % (également appelé correction) et continue ensuite très probablement le mouvement dans la direction initiale jusqu'aux niveaux 161, 261 et 423. La clé du système est la détection de la barre de répartition indiquée par un objet rectangle vert (UP TREND) ou rouge (DOWN TREND). Au momen
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur " ZigZag on Trend " est un assistant pour déterminer la direction du mouvement des prix, ainsi qu'un calculateur de barres et de pips. Il se compose d'un indicateur de tendance qui surveille la direction du prix avec une ligne de tendance présentée sous la forme d'un zigzag et d'un compteur qui calcule le nombre de barres passées dans le sens de la tendance et le nombre de points sur une échelle verticale. (Les calculs sont effectués par l'ouverture de la barre) L'indicateur n'est p
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Moyenne Mobile Adaptative AMD (AAMA) AAMA est un indicateur de moyenne mobile adaptative pour MetaTrader 4 qui ajuste automatiquement sa réactivité selon les conditions du marché. Fonctionnalités principales : Moyenne mobile adaptative basée sur le ratio d’efficience de Kaufman – réagit rapidement en tendance, filtre le bruit en phase de range Détection automatique des 4 phases de marché AMD : Accumulation, Markup (hausse), Distribution, Markdown (baisse) Adaptation à la volatilité via l’ATR –
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicateurs
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicateurs
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec de **grands backtests,** une **preuve de performance sur compte réel** avec des chiffres fantastiques et des **statistiques partout**, mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous **finissez par vider votre compte ?** Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel de l'utilisateur + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe pr
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'oscillateur de l'indice de précision (Pi-Osc) de Roger Medcalf de Precision Trading Systems La version 2 a été soigneusement recodée pour être ultra-rapide à charger sur votre graphique, et quelques autres améliorations techniques ont été incorporées pour améliorer l'expérience. Le Pi-Osc a été créé pour fournir des signaux de synchronisation de trading précis conçus pour trouver des points d'épuisement extrêmes, les points auxquels les marchés sont contraints d'aller simplement pour élimin
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Signal GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicateur GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fournit une analyse précise et en temps réel des tendances, spécialement conçue pour les scalpers à haute vitesse et à court terme sur la paire XAU/USD. Conçu spécialement pour les intervalles de temps d'une minute, cet outil affiche des flèches directionnelles indiquant clairement les points d'entrée, ce qui permet aux scalpers de naviguer en toute confiance dans des conditions de marché volatiles. L'indicateur se compose
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicateurs
ENIGMERA : Le cœur du marché Important : La démo de MQL5.com fonctionne dans le Strategy Tester et peut ne pas refléter pleinement les fonctionnalités d'Enigmera. Consultez la description, les captures d'écran et la vidéo pour plus de détails. N'hésitez pas à m'envoyer un message si vous avez des questions ! Le code de l'indicateur a été entièrement réécrit. La version 3.0 ajoute de nouvelles fonctionnalités et corrige les bugs accumulés depuis le lancement de l'indicateur. Introduction Cet in
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Indicateurs
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Système de signaux de tendance professionnel sans repaint / sans latence, avec un taux de réussite exceptionnel | Pour MT4 / MT5 Caractéristiques principales : Super Signal – Skyblade Edition est un système de signaux intelligent conçu spécifiquement pour le trading de tendance. Il utilise une logique de filtrage multicouche pour détecter uniquement les mouvements directionnels forts soutenus par un véritable momentum. Ce système ne cherche pas à prédire les som
Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicateurs
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicateurs
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Votre outil pour réussir dans le trading ! Vous en avez assez des outils qui promettent beaucoup mais offrent peu ? Notre Ultimate Arrow Indicator pour MT4 est la solution définitive qui propulsera votre trading à un niveau supérieur. Cet indicateur a été conçu avec une précision chirurgicale pour vous offrir des signaux clairs, fiables et sans compromis. Voici pourquoi Ultimate Arrow Indicator est le choix idéal pour les traders expérimentés et les débutants : Perform
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Trend Harmony MTF Trend and Phase Visualizer MT4
Andras Salamon
Indicateurs
TREND HARMONY MT4 –  Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader4 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe Trend Indicator – your ultimate MT4 trend visualization indicator. Are you tired of missing trading opportunities or consistently e
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offre une approche totalement innovante. Il est idéal pour ceux qui souhaitent évaluer à l’avance comment le signal fonctionne avec un TP-SL spécifique et dans quels PAIRES/TF il est le plus performant. La stratégie Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal est un outil essentiel pour tout trader et type de trading car elle émet non seulement des signaux précis sans redessiner , indiquant clairement quand trader et dans quelle dir
High Degree Swing angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Pro SMC Tool
The Anh Pham
Indicateurs
Welcome to the world of SMC (Smart Money Concepts) Trading, where we empower traders with the tools and knowledge to make smarter trading decisions. Our latest addition to our suite of trading tools is the SMC Trading Pro indicator, version 1.0. Key Features: Major Market Structure Identification with BODY break. Order Block must be in Major Swing ( not Small Swing ). Order Block with Fair Value Gap Detection. Order Block in Discount | Premium zone. Filter for only Bullish, Bearish or All Order
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Indicateurs
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Indicateurs
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
Splash
Pavel Verveyko
Indicateurs
The indicator identifies the most suitable moment for entering the market in terms of market volatility, when the market has the strength to move (the signal is indicated by an arrow under the candle). For each of the signals, the presence of trends on the current and higher timeframes is determined, so that the signal is in the direction of the majority of positions opened on the market (denoted near the signal by abbreviations of timeframes with a trend present). The signal appears after the c
Plus de l'auteur
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (3)
Indicateurs
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.9 (10)
Indicateurs
Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough
FREE
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicateurs
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Volume Spread Pattern Detector MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.45 (11)
Indicateurs
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
FREE
Harmonic Pattern Plus MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.5 (4)
Indicateurs
Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict potential turning point. Traditionally, Harmonic Pattern was identified manually connecting peaks and troughs points in the chart. Manual harmonic pattern detection is painfully tedious and not suitable for everyone. You are often exposed under subjective pattern identification with manual pattern detection. To avoid these limitations, Harmonic Pattern Plus was designed to automate your harmonic pattern detection process. The functionality
Time Box Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Introduction To Time Box Indicator Time Box Indicator is a must have indicator for any trader. It will display daily, weekly and Monthly box according to your preferences. Yet, you can extend any important price levels in your chart automatically. You can use them as the significant support and resistance levels. It is very simple but effective tool for your trading. Graphic Setting Use White Chart Line Style for Current Open price Daily Setting Update Timeframe for daily box Number of days to
FREE
Fractal Moving Average Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Introduction to Fractal Moving Average Fractal Moving Average indicator was designed as part of Fractal Pattern Scanner. Inside Fractal Pattern Scanner, Fractal Moving Average Indicator was implemented as multiple of chart objects. With over thousands of chart object, we find that it was not the best and efficient ways to operate the indicator. It was computationally too heavy for the indicator. Hence, we decide to implement the indicator version of Fractal Moving Average indicator to benefit ou
FREE
Volume Spread Pattern Detector MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
FREE
EFW Pattern Trader MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
EFW Pattern Trader is a powerful pattern scanner for Forex and Stock trading. The pattern detection in EFW Pattern Trader uses the Fractal Wave Theory, which captures the endless up and down movement of the market. Therefore, EFW Pattern Trader can be considered as the robust price action indicator. Any patterns in EFW Pattern Trader can be backtested visually in your strategy tester. Visual backtesting with pattern will show you how pattern will likely behave in the live trading. Therefore, you
Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Introduction to Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner The present state of Forex market can go through many different possible price paths to reach its future destination. Future is dynamic. Therefore, planning your trade with possible future scenario is an important step for your success. To meet such a powerful concept, we introduce the Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner, the first predictive Harmonic Pattern Tool in the world among its kind. Main Features Predicting future patterns for scenario
Auto Chart Alert MT5
Young Ho Seo
3.83 (6)
Utilitaires
Introduction Auto Chart Alert is a convenient tool to set alert for your trading in your chart. With Auto Chart Alert, you can set the alert line in one click in your desired location in your chart. You can even set alert over the sloped lines in your chart. Auto Chart Alert is a great tool when you have to watch out importnat support and resistance levels for your trading. You can receive the sound alert, email and push notification when the price hit the alert line at you desired location. Au
FREE
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (1)
Indicateurs
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.33 (9)
Indicateurs
Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough
FREE
Time Box Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.71 (7)
Indicateurs
Introduction To Time Box Indicator Time Box Indicator is a must have indicator for any trader. It will display daily, weekly and Monthly box according to your preferences. Yet, you can extend any important price levels in your chart automatically. You can use them as the significant support and resistance levels. It is very simple but effective tool for your trading. Graphic Setting Use White Chart Line Style for Current Open price Daily Setting Update Timeframe for daily box Number of days to
FREE
Harmonic Pattern Plus MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.44 (18)
Indicateurs
Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict potential turning point. Traditionally, Harmonic Pattern was identified manually connecting peaks and troughs points in the chart. Manual harmonic pattern detection is painfully tedious and not suitable for everyone. You are often exposed under subjective pattern identification with manual pattern detection. To avoid these limitations, Harmonic Pattern Plus was designed to automate your harmonic pattern detection process. The functionality
GARCH Improved Nelder Mead MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (2)
Indicateurs
Introduction to GARCH Indicator GARCH is the short initial for Generalized Autoregressive Conditional Heteroskedasticity and it is the volatility prediction model commonly used in financial industry. GARCH model was first appeared in the work by Danish Economist, Tim Peter Bollerslev in 1986. The 2003 Nobel Prize winner, Robert F Engle also added much contribution for the refinement of GARCH model with Tim’s work. Our GARCH INM predictor took the original method of Nelder Mead for GARCH model bu
FREE
Fractal Moving Average Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introduction to Fractal Moving Average Fractal Moving Average indicator was designed as part of Fractal Pattern Scanner. Inside Fractal Pattern Scanner, Fractal Moving Average Indicator was implemented as multiple of chart objects. With over thousands of chart object, we find that it was not the best and efficient ways to operate the indicator. It was computationally too heavy for the indicator. Hence, we decide to implement the indicator version of Fractal Moving Average indicator to benefit o
FREE
Auto Chart Alert MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Introduction Auto Chart Alert is a convenient tool to set alert for your trading in your chart. With Auto Chart Alert, you can set the alert line in one click in your desired location in your chart. You can even set alert over the sloped lines in your chart. Auto Chart Alert is a great tool when you have to watch out importnat support and resistance levels for your trading. You can receive the sound alert, email and push notification when the price hit the alert line at you desired location. Au
FREE
GARCH Improved Nelder Mead MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (2)
Indicateurs
Introduction to GARCH Indicator GARCH is the short initial for Generalized Autoregressive Conditional Heteroskedasticity and it is the volatility prediction model commonly used in financial industry. GARCH model was first appeared in the work by Danish Economist, Tim Peter Bollerslev in 1986. The 2003 Nobel Prize winner, Robert F Engle also added much contribution for the refinement of GARCH model with Tim’s work. Our GARCH INM predictor took the original method of Nelder Mead for GARCH model bu
FREE
Order Risk Management EA MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (2)
Utilitaires
Introduction to Order Risk Management EA ORM EA is specially designed for fast and accurate market order execution to be used with our Price Action and Econometric Trading strategies listed below. ORM EA is fully automatic and ORM EA is also very easy to use. ORM EA is totally free of charge. You can also use this robust order execution feature of this ORM EA for any other your own trading strategy. Trading Strategy Guide Order Risk Management EA provides the guide for the risk management for y
FREE
Market Activity Index MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (1)
Indicateurs
This innovative technical indicator was created to detect quiet market period before the beginning of the high volatile market. Like many good technical indicators, this Market Activity Index is very stable and it is widely applicable to many financial and non financial instruments without too much restriction. The Market Activity Index can be used best to visualize the alternating form of low and high volatile market. It is very useful tool to pick up the quiet market but ironically this is the
Excessive Momentum Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Introduction Excessive Momentum Indicator is the momentum indicator to measure the excessive momentum directly from raw price series. Hence, this is an extended price action and pattern trading. Excessive Momentum Indicator was originally developed by Young Ho Seo. This indicator demonstrates the concept of Equilibrium Fractal Wave and Practical Application at the same time. Excessive Momentum detects the market anomaly. Excessive momentum will give us a lot of clue about potential reversal and
Excessive Momentum Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Introduction Excessive Momentum Indicator is the momentum indicator to measure the excessive momentum directly from raw price series. Hence, this is an extended price action and pattern trading. Excessive Momentum Indicator was originally developed by Young Ho Seo. This indicator demonstrates the concept of Equilibrium Fractal Wave and Practical Application at the same time. Excessive Momentum detects the market anomaly. Excessive momentum will give us a lot of clue about potential reversal and
Order Risk Management EA MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.75 (4)
Utilitaires
Introduction to Order Risk Management EA ORM EA is specially designed for fast and accurate market order execution to be used with our Price Action and Econometric Trading strategies listed below. ORM EA is fully automatic and ORM EA is also very easy to use. ORM EA is totally free of charge. You can also use this robust order execution feature of this ORM EA for any other your own trading strategy. Trading Strategy Guide Order Risk Management EA provides the guide for the risk management for y
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis