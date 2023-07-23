High Freq Grid Scalper

This E.A is designed to wait for the perfect opportunity to get in the market, take a few trades (low risk) and get out. There is an option to Cut Loss at specific percentage of balance, this should be set to a max of 1% since we scalping.

Very cautious EA, can go up to a few days without taking a trade. This should not alarm you, it simply means there currently is no opportunity available.

Mainly designed for low spread brokers.





Tested Pairs and their settings:







EURUSD M1 : Jan 2022 - Dec 2022 with a deposit of $200.

Settings - Lot: 0.02, Close Money: 5, Nearby: 1, Pips to raise: 3, Time to wait: 4, Max order: 50, Cut loss: true, Cut Loss %: 0.5





USDJPY M15 : Jan 2023 - June 2023 with a deposit of $200

Settings - Lot: 0.2, Close Money: 10, Nearby: 15, Pips to raise: 3, Time to wait: 10, Max order: 15, Cut loss: true, Cut Loss %: 1.0





Price is promotional for now, :)











