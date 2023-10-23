SeñalesSecciones
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx

Jaroslav Rajcher
Fiabilidad
117 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2023 68%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
Total de Trades:
555
Transacciones Rentables:
465 (83.78%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
90 (16.22%)
Mejor transacción:
55.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-72.50 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
3 280.61 USD (313 033 793 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 598.90 USD (126 669 451 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
29 (169.47 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
378.62 USD (28)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Actividad comercial:
0.81%
Carga máxima del depósito:
101.08%
Último trade:
23 horas
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
1.94
Transacciones Largas:
307 (55.32%)
Transacciones Cortas:
248 (44.68%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.26
Beneficio Esperado:
1.23 USD
Beneficio medio:
7.06 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-28.88 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-6.60 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-112.50 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
11.92%
Pronóstico anual:
144.68%
Trading algorítmico:
89%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
4.98 USD
Máxima:
351.33 USD (24.36%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
24.36% (351.33 USD)
De fondos:
4.86% (50.89 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 497
btcusd 58
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 250
btcusd 432
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 306K
btcusd 186M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
Mejor transacción: +55.00 USD
Peor transacción: -73 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 28
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +169.47 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -6.60 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

2026.01.14 06:29
2026.01.14 06:29
2026.01.14 06:29
2026.01.14 03:37
2026.01.14 03:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 07:13
2025.10.27 07:13
2025.10.27 07:13
2025.10.26 10:32
2025.10.26 10:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.12.11 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.09 15:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.18 16:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.17 12:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.15 17:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.10.11 15:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.10.08 17:46
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.08.23 16:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.21 22:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.23 14:03
2024.05.23 14:03
2024.05.23 14:03
2024.05.23 10:43
2024.05.23 10:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.03.05 16:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.05 10:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
