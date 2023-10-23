SignaleKategorien
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
117 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 999 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 68%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
555
Gewinntrades:
465 (83.78%)
Verlusttrades:
90 (16.22%)
Bester Trade:
55.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-72.50 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 280.61 USD (313 033 793 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 598.90 USD (126 669 451 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
29 (169.47 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
378.62 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
0.81%
Max deposit load:
101.08%
Letzter Trade:
22 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
1.94
Long-Positionen:
307 (55.32%)
Short-Positionen:
248 (44.68%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.26
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.23 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.06 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-28.88 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-6.60 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-112.50 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
11.92%
Jahresprognose:
144.68%
Algo-Trading:
89%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
4.98 USD
Maximaler:
351.33 USD (24.36%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
24.36% (351.33 USD)
Kapital:
4.86% (50.89 USD)

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 497
btcusd 58
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 250
btcusd 432
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 306K
btcusd 186M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
Bester Trade: +55.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -73 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 28
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +169.47 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -6.60 USD

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

2026.01.14 06:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.14 06:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.14 03:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.26 10:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.12.11 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.09 15:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.18 16:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.17 12:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.15 17:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.10.11 15:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.10.08 17:46
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.08.23 16:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.21 22:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.23 14:03
No swaps are charged
2024.05.23 14:03
No swaps are charged
2024.05.23 10:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.03.05 16:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.05 10:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
