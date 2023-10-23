シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx

Jaroslav Rajcher
レビュー0件
信頼性
117週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  999  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2023 68%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
555
利益トレード:
465 (83.78%)
損失トレード:
90 (16.22%)
ベストトレード:
55.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-72.50 USD
総利益:
3 280.61 USD (313 033 793 pips)
総損失:
-2 598.90 USD (126 669 451 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
29 (169.47 USD)
最大連続利益:
378.62 USD (28)
シャープレシオ:
0.08
取引アクティビティ:
0.81%
最大入金額:
101.08%
最近のトレード:
22 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
4 分
リカバリーファクター:
1.94
長いトレード:
307 (55.32%)
短いトレード:
248 (44.68%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.26
期待されたペイオフ:
1.23 USD
平均利益:
7.06 USD
平均損失:
-28.88 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-6.60 USD)
最大連続損失:
-112.50 USD (2)
月間成長:
11.92%
年間予想:
144.68%
アルゴリズム取引:
89%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
4.98 USD
最大の:
351.33 USD (24.36%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
24.36% (351.33 USD)
エクイティによる:
4.86% (50.89 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD 497
btcusd 58
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD 250
btcusd 432
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD 306K
btcusd 186M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +55.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -73 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 28
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +169.47 USD
最大連続損失: -6.60 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

レビューなし
