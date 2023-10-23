SinaisSeções
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
117 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 999 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 68%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
555
Negociações com lucro:
465 (83.78%)
Negociações com perda:
90 (16.22%)
Melhor negociação:
55.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-72.50 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 280.61 USD (313 033 793 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 598.90 USD (126 669 451 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
29 (169.47 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
378.62 USD (28)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
0.81%
Depósito máximo carregado:
101.08%
Último negócio:
21 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
4 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
1.94
Negociações longas:
307 (55.32%)
Negociações curtas:
248 (44.68%)
Fator de lucro:
1.26
Valor esperado:
1.23 USD
Lucro médio:
7.06 USD
Perda média:
-28.88 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-6.60 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-112.50 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
11.92%
Previsão anual:
144.68%
Algotrading:
89%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
4.98 USD
Máximo:
351.33 USD (24.36%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
24.36% (351.33 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.86% (50.89 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 497
btcusd 58
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD 250
btcusd 432
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD 306K
btcusd 186M
Melhor negociação: +55.00 USD
Pior negociação: -73 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 28
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +169.47 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -6.60 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

