|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.i
|595
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD.i
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD.i
|22K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "EightcapLtd-Real-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/
It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage.
Best way is to run the EA itself.
