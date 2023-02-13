SeñalesSecciones
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Gold Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
Fiabilidad
149 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2023 1 374%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
595
Transacciones Rentables:
548 (92.10%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
47 (7.90%)
Mejor transacción:
567.06 USD
Peor transacción:
-250.88 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
20 531.36 USD (33 881 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-6 789.02 USD (11 529 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
47 (1 680.21 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 501.44 USD (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.29
Actividad comercial:
0.03%
Carga máxima del depósito:
10.39%
Último trade:
4 días
Trades a la semana:
1
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
22.39
Transacciones Largas:
326 (54.79%)
Transacciones Cortas:
269 (45.21%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.02
Beneficio Esperado:
23.10 USD
Beneficio medio:
37.47 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-144.45 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-440.32 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-440.32 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.95%
Pronóstico anual:
132.81%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
613.82 USD (7.15%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
11.70% (203.86 USD)
De fondos:
5.81% (102.52 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 595
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.i 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.i 22K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +567.06 USD
Peor transacción: -251 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 22
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 680.21 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -440.32 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "EightcapLtd-Real-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.09 11:07
2025.12.09 11:07
2025.12.08 17:36 2025.12.08 17:36:27  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.12.07 19:11
2025.12.05 13:42
2025.12.05 13:42
2025.12.05 12:42
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 19:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.03 07:53
2025.10.03 07:53
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.01 09:59
2025.09.30 18:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.27 12:45
2025.06.27 12:45
2025.06.27 08:39
2025.06.26 19:31
2025.06.26 19:31
2025.06.26 14:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
