SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
101 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 999 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 43%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
475
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
393 (82.73%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
82 (17.26%)
En iyi işlem:
55.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-72.50 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 805.37 USD (312 626 821 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 376.40 USD (126 469 451 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
28 (378.62 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
378.62 USD (28)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.81%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
101.08%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.22
Alış işlemleri:
269 (56.63%)
Satış işlemleri:
206 (43.37%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.18
Beklenen getiri:
0.90 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.14 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-28.98 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-6.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-112.50 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
-3.24%
Yıllık tahmin:
-39.32%
Algo alım-satım:
87%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4.98 USD
Maksimum:
351.33 USD (24.36%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
24.36% (351.33 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.86% (50.89 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 417
btcusd 58
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD -3
btcusd 432
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 99K
btcusd 186M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +55.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -73 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 28
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +378.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6.60 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

İnceleme yok
2024.12.11 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.09 15:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.18 16:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.17 12:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.15 17:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.10.11 15:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.10.08 17:46
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.08.23 16:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.21 22:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.23 14:03
No swaps are charged
2024.05.23 14:03
No swaps are charged
2024.05.23 10:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.03.05 16:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.05 10:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.27 13:44
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 128 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.26 16:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.02.23 16:35
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 124 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.02 17:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.02.01 07:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.26 22:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx
Ayda 999 USD
43%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
101
87%
475
82%
1%
1.18
0.90
USD
24%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.