Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 avis
Fiabilité
101 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 43%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
475
Bénéfice trades:
393 (82.73%)
Perte trades:
82 (17.26%)
Meilleure transaction:
55.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-72.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 805.37 USD (312 626 821 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 376.40 USD (126 469 451 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
28 (378.62 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
378.62 USD (28)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
0.81%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
101.08%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
4 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.22
Longs trades:
269 (56.63%)
Courts trades:
206 (43.37%)
Facteur de profit:
1.18
Rendement attendu:
0.90 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.14 USD
Perte moyenne:
-28.98 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-6.60 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-112.50 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-3.24%
Prévision annuelle:
-39.32%
Algo trading:
87%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4.98 USD
Maximal:
351.33 USD (24.36%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
24.36% (351.33 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.86% (50.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 417
btcusd 58
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -3
btcusd 432
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 99K
btcusd 186M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +55.00 USD
Pire transaction: -73 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 28
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +378.62 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -6.60 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

Aucun avis
2024.12.11 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.09 15:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.18 16:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.17 12:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.15 17:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.10.11 15:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.10.08 17:46
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.08.23 16:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.21 22:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.23 14:03
No swaps are charged
2024.05.23 14:03
No swaps are charged
2024.05.23 10:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.03.05 16:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.05 10:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.27 13:44
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 128 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.26 16:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.02.23 16:35
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 124 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.02 17:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.02.01 07:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.26 22:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
