Señales / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy News Eightcap
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy News Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
Fiabilidad
149 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2023 6 876%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 537
Transacciones Rentables:
1 318 (85.75%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
219 (14.25%)
Mejor transacción:
1 865.32 USD
Peor transacción:
-737.28 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
92 665.90 USD (110 141 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-23 905.23 USD (25 408 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
71 (227.35 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
7 268.17 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.31
Actividad comercial:
0.20%
Carga máxima del depósito:
13.88%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
22.17
Transacciones Largas:
766 (49.84%)
Transacciones Cortas:
771 (50.16%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.88
Beneficio Esperado:
44.74 USD
Beneficio medio:
70.31 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-109.16 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-1 220.47 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 459.49 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.28%
Pronóstico anual:
3.36%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
3 101.56 USD (4.39%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.14% (326.34 USD)
De fondos:
3.12% (177.35 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD.i 450
USDJPY.i 448
EURUSD.i 362
AUDUSD.i 277
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD.i 18K
USDJPY.i 35K
EURUSD.i 13K
AUDUSD.i 3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD.i 24K
USDJPY.i 43K
EURUSD.i 16K
AUDUSD.i 3.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 865.32 USD
Peor transacción: -737 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +227.35 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 220.47 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "EightcapLtd-Real-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

EA Happy News is a Metatrader 4 expert advisor that allows you to automatically trade the news that matter in Forex, regardless of the outcome of the release. The robot places pending orders in both directions so that if the news has a significant impact on the Forex rates, you are set and ready to cash in on the market momentum.The news are automatically downloaded from reputable online places such as ForexFactory (https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php) and then screened according to your needs and preferences. You can choose whether you want to see and trade all the news, or just the ones related to the current pair on the chart. Moreover, there are several other filters, such as the impact the news is considered to have on the markets, whether or not the forecast outcome of the reports to be released should be different from the previous report (an indicator of a larger price movement expectancy), and others. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-news/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.17 07:55 2025.12.17 07:55:16  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.11.20 11:51
2025.11.20 11:51
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 10:19
2025.11.10 10:19
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 06:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.10 07:16
2025.10.10 07:16
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 17:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 08:42
2025.09.26 08:42
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.03 02:06
2025.09.03 02:06
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
