Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
101 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 43%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
475
Profit Trade:
393 (82.73%)
Loss Trade:
82 (17.26%)
Best Trade:
55.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-72.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 805.37 USD (312 626 821 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 376.40 USD (126 469 451 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
28 (378.62 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
378.62 USD (28)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
0.81%
Massimo carico di deposito:
101.08%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.22
Long Trade:
269 (56.63%)
Short Trade:
206 (43.37%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.18
Profitto previsto:
0.90 USD
Profitto medio:
7.14 USD
Perdita media:
-28.98 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-6.60 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-112.50 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-3.24%
Previsione annuale:
-39.32%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4.98 USD
Massimale:
351.33 USD (24.36%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
24.36% (351.33 USD)
Per equità:
4.86% (50.89 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 417
btcusd 58
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD -3
btcusd 432
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 99K
btcusd 186M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +55.00 USD
Worst Trade: -73 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 28
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +378.62 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.60 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

Non ci sono recensioni
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.