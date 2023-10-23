信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx

Jaroslav Rajcher
0条评论
可靠性
117
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 999 USD per 
增长自 2023 68%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
555
盈利交易:
465 (83.78%)
亏损交易:
90 (16.22%)
最好交易:
55.00 USD
最差交易:
-72.50 USD
毛利:
3 280.61 USD (313 033 793 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 598.90 USD (126 669 451 pips)
最大连续赢利:
29 (169.47 USD)
最大连续盈利:
378.62 USD (28)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
0.81%
最大入金加载:
101.08%
最近交易:
22 几小时前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
4 分钟
采收率:
1.94
长期交易:
307 (55.32%)
短期交易:
248 (44.68%)
利润因子:
1.26
预期回报:
1.23 USD
平均利润:
7.06 USD
平均损失:
-28.88 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-6.60 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-112.50 USD (2)
每月增长:
11.92%
年度预测:
144.68%
算法交易:
89%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
4.98 USD
最大值:
351.33 USD (24.36%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
24.36% (351.33 USD)
净值:
4.86% (50.89 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 497
btcusd 58
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD 250
btcusd 432
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 306K
btcusd 186M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +55.00 USD
最差交易: -73 USD
最大连续赢利: 28
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +169.47 USD
最大连续亏损: -6.60 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

没有评论
2026.01.14 06:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.14 06:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.14 03:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.26 10:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.12.11 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.09 15:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.18 16:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.17 12:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.15 17:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.10.11 15:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.10.08 17:46
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.08.23 16:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.21 22:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.23 14:03
No swaps are charged
2024.05.23 14:03
No swaps are charged
2024.05.23 10:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.03.05 16:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.05 10:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx
每月999 USD
68%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
117
89%
555
83%
1%
1.26
1.23
USD
24%
1:500
复制

