Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 отзывов
Надежность
117 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 999 USD в месяц
прирост с 2023 68%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
555
Прибыльных трейдов:
465 (83.78%)
Убыточных трейдов:
90 (16.22%)
Лучший трейд:
55.00 USD
Худший трейд:
-72.50 USD
Общая прибыль:
3 280.61 USD (313 033 793 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 598.90 USD (126 669 451 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
29 (169.47 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
378.62 USD (28)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.08
Торговая активность:
0.81%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
101.08%
Последний трейд:
23 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
4 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
1.94
Длинных трейдов:
307 (55.32%)
Коротких трейдов:
248 (44.68%)
Профит фактор:
1.26
Мат. ожидание:
1.23 USD
Средняя прибыль:
7.06 USD
Средний убыток:
-28.88 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-6.60 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-112.50 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
11.92%
Годовой прогноз:
144.68%
Алготрейдинг:
89%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
4.98 USD
Максимальная:
351.33 USD (24.36%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
24.36% (351.33 USD)
По эквити:
4.86% (50.89 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 497
btcusd 58
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD 250
btcusd 432
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD 306K
btcusd 186M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +55.00 USD
Худший трейд: -73 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 28
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +169.47 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -6.60 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

Нет отзывов
2026.01.14 06:29
2026.01.14 06:29
2026.01.14 03:37
2025.10.27 07:13
2025.10.27 07:13
2025.10.26 10:32
2024.12.11 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.09 15:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.18 16:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.17 12:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.15 17:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.10.11 15:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.10.08 17:46
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.08.23 16:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.21 22:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.23 14:03
2024.05.23 14:03
2024.05.23 10:43
2024.03.05 16:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.05 10:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx
999 USD в месяц
68%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
117
89%
555
83%
1%
1.26
1.23
USD
24%
1:500
Копировать

